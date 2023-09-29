Bishop Gorman downs No. 2 Palo Verde in boys soccer — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman claimed a home win over Palo Verde in a boys soccer match Thursday. Here are photos from the game.
Chase Stewart scored two goals to lead Bishop Gorman to a 4-1 home win over Palo Verde, ranked No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, in a boys soccer match Thursday night.
Luke Parker and Maddix Bordinhao each added a goal for the Gaels (5-5-4, 2-5-3 Class 5A Southern League).
Justin Geracci scored for Palo Verde (9-4-1, 6-3-1).
Gorman plays at Sunrise Mountain at 6 p.m. Monday, and Palo Verde hosts Green Valley at 6 p.m. Monday.
