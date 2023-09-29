81°F
Boys Soccer

Bishop Gorman downs No. 2 Palo Verde in boys soccer — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2023 - 9:09 pm
 
Bishop Gorman goalie Chase Cosenza (24) yells to a teammate from the net during game against Pa ...
Bishop Gorman goalie Chase Cosenza (24) yells to a teammate from the net during game against Palo Verde at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman goalie Chase Cosenza (24) leaps to save the ball from the net during a game again ...
Bishop Gorman goalie Chase Cosenza (24) leaps to save the ball from the net during a game against Palo Verde at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Rockwell Rabago (22) kicks the ball during a game against Palo Verde at ...
Bishop Gorman’s Rockwell Rabago (22) kicks the ball during a game against Palo Verde at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde forward Vincent Velasques (22) kicks the ball down the field during a game against B ...
Palo Verde forward Vincent Velasques (22) kicks the ball down the field during a game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde midfielder Francesco Traniello (10) and Bishop Gorman’s Caedon Cox (11) run a ...
Palo Verde midfielder Francesco Traniello (10) and Bishop Gorman’s Caedon Cox (11) run after the ball during a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorma’s Massimiliano Musi (15) runs over a Palo Verde player as he tries to get t ...
Bishop Gorma’s Massimiliano Musi (15) runs over a Palo Verde player as he tries to get to the ball during a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Maddix Bordinhao (7) and Palo Verde midfielder Francesco Traniello (10) ...
Bishop Gorman’s Maddix Bordinhao (7) and Palo Verde midfielder Francesco Traniello (10) run after the ball during a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde forward Quinton Alewine (9) kicks the ball towards the goal during a game against Bi ...
Palo Verde forward Quinton Alewine (9) kicks the ball towards the goal during a game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Massimiliano Musi (15) and Palo Verde forward Daniel Mercado (23) close ...
Bishop Gorman’s Massimiliano Musi (15) and Palo Verde forward Daniel Mercado (23) close in on the ball during a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde forward Quinton Alewine (9) tries to keep the ball in his possession during a game a ...
Palo Verde forward Quinton Alewine (9) tries to keep the ball in his possession during a game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde forward Daniel Mercado (23) and Bishop Gorman’s Massimiliano Musi (15) chose ...
Palo Verde forward Daniel Mercado (23) and Bishop Gorman’s Massimiliano Musi (15) chose after the ball during a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde midfielder Ajani Smith (4) kicks the ball during a game against Bishop Gorman at Bis ...
Palo Verde midfielder Ajani Smith (4) kicks the ball during a game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde defensive player Justin Geracci (11) kicks the ball during a game against Bishop Gor ...
Palo Verde defensive player Justin Geracci (11) kicks the ball during a game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chase Stewart scored two goals to lead Bishop Gorman to a 4-1 home win over Palo Verde, ranked No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, in a boys soccer match Thursday night.

Luke Parker and Maddix Bordinhao each added a goal for the Gaels (5-5-4, 2-5-3 Class 5A Southern League).

Justin Geracci scored for Palo Verde (9-4-1, 6-3-1).

Gorman plays at Sunrise Mountain at 6 p.m. Monday, and Palo Verde hosts Green Valley at 6 p.m. Monday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

