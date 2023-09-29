Bishop Gorman downs No. 2 Palo Verde in boys soccer — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman claimed a home win over Palo Verde in a boys soccer match Thursday. Here are photos from the game.

Bishop Gorman goalie Chase Cosenza (24) yells to a teammate from the net during game against Palo Verde at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman goalie Chase Cosenza (24) leaps to save the ball from the net during a game against Palo Verde at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Rockwell Rabago (22) kicks the ball during a game against Palo Verde at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde forward Vincent Velasques (22) kicks the ball down the field during a game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde midfielder Francesco Traniello (10) and Bishop Gorman’s Caedon Cox (11) run after the ball during a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorma’s Massimiliano Musi (15) runs over a Palo Verde player as he tries to get to the ball during a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Maddix Bordinhao (7) and Palo Verde midfielder Francesco Traniello (10) run after the ball during a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde forward Quinton Alewine (9) kicks the ball towards the goal during a game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Massimiliano Musi (15) and Palo Verde forward Daniel Mercado (23) close in on the ball during a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde forward Quinton Alewine (9) tries to keep the ball in his possession during a game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde forward Daniel Mercado (23) and Bishop Gorman’s Massimiliano Musi (15) chose after the ball during a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde midfielder Ajani Smith (4) kicks the ball during a game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde defensive player Justin Geracci (11) kicks the ball during a game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chase Stewart scored two goals to lead Bishop Gorman to a 4-1 home win over Palo Verde, ranked No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, in a boys soccer match Thursday night.

Luke Parker and Maddix Bordinhao each added a goal for the Gaels (5-5-4, 2-5-3 Class 5A Southern League).

Justin Geracci scored for Palo Verde (9-4-1, 6-3-1).

Gorman plays at Sunrise Mountain at 6 p.m. Monday, and Palo Verde hosts Green Valley at 6 p.m. Monday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.