Bishop Gorman's Luke Parker (32) and Las Vegas' Darian Coronel (11) run for the ball during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas' Jeremiah Garcia (15) passes as Bishop Gorman's Caedon Cox (9) catches up to him during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman's Joseph Chami (6) runs to celebrate with his team after scoring a goal against Las Vegas during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

From left, Bishop Gorman's Bronson Rolley (3), Joseph Chami (6) and Braden Flannery (10) celebrate after Chami scored a goal during a high school soccer game against Las Vegas at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas' Cristian Cruz (34) loses control of the ball to Bishop Gorman's Nathaniel Roberts (8) during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman's Joseph Chami (6) and Las Vegas' Calvin Lopez (3) eye the ball during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman's Tayte Lazarski (30) passes from the sidelines next to Caedon Cox (9) during a high school soccer game against Las Vegas at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas' players run back into play after Master Carrasco (10) scored a goal on Bishop Gorman during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman's Nathaniel Roberts (8) dribbles right before scoring a goal during a high school soccer game against Las Vegas at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman's Nathaniel Roberts (8) runs for the bench to celebrate the goal he scored during a high school soccer game against Las Vegas at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas' Hector Macias (5) passes during a high school soccer game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas' Cristian Valencia (9) runs to attempt a goal on Bishop Gorman's Tanner Colwell (0) during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas' Keaton McCoy (13) and Julian Hernandez (7) close in on Bishop Gorman's Braden Flannery (10) during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas' Cater McCoy (2) and Bishop Gorman's Kole Lippisch (23) compete for the ball during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman players celebrate after Caedon Cox (9) scored a goal against Las Vegas during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman hosted Las Vegas in a Class 5A boys soccer game Wednesday. Gorman won 4-2.

The game marked the end of the regular season for both teams.