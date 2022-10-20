Coronado’s Avila scores 4 goals to beat Rancho in boys soccer — PHOTOS
Coronado broke open a tie score at halftime by scoring four goals in the second half to defeat Rancho on Wednesday in a boys soccer match.
Francisco Avila scored four goals to lead Coronado to a 6-2 boys soccer victory over visiting Rancho on Wednesday.
Coronado broke open a tie score at halftime by scoring four goals in the second half.
Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.