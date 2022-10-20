74°F
Boys Soccer

Coronado’s Avila scores 4 goals to beat Rancho in boys soccer — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2022 - 8:59 pm
 
Updated October 19, 2022 - 9:18 pm
Coronado’s Francisco Avila kicks to score a goal against Rancho during a boys high schoo ...
Coronado’s Francisco Avila kicks to score a goal against Rancho during a boys high school soccer game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Francisco Avila heads the ball into the net for a goal against Rancho during ...
Coronado’s Francisco Avila heads the ball into the net for a goal against Rancho during a boys high school soccer game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Aiden Sena loses the ball as Rancho’s Sean Escamilla Juarez (16) and R ...
Coronado’s Aiden Sena loses the ball as Rancho’s Sean Escamilla Juarez (16) and Raymond Galvan (20) close in on him during a boys high school soccer game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rancho’s Alan Galvan, left, and Coronado’s Anthony Sena (6) jump to head the ball ...
Rancho’s Alan Galvan, left, and Coronado’s Anthony Sena (6) jump to head the ball while Rancho’s Ulises Garcia (12) looks on during a boys high school soccer game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Clifford Findlay (9) and Rancho’s Sean Escamilla Juarez (16) run for the ball du ...
Coronado’s Clifford Findlay (9) and Rancho’s Sean Escamilla Juarez (16) run for the ball during a boys high school soccer game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Anthony Sena kicks a pass during a boys high school soccer game against Ranch ...
Coronado’s Anthony Sena kicks a pass during a boys high school soccer game against Rancho at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Clifford Findlay (9) congratulates Francisco Avila after Avila scored a goal ...
Coronado’s Clifford Findlay (9) congratulates Francisco Avila after Avila scored a goal during a boys high school soccer game against Rancho at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rancho goalkeeper Fernando Beltran saves an attempted goal by Coronado during a boys high schoo ...
Rancho goalkeeper Fernando Beltran saves an attempted goal by Coronado during a boys high school soccer game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Anthony Sena (6) dribbles between Rancho’s Roberto Onofre (7) and Cesa ...
Coronado’s Anthony Sena (6) dribbles between Rancho’s Roberto Onofre (7) and Cesar Patricio Monroy (10) during a boys high school soccer game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Francisco Avila leaps over Rancho’s goalkeeper as he saves the ball du ...
Coronado’s Francisco Avila leaps over Rancho’s goalkeeper as he saves the ball during a boys high school soccer game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rancho’s Francisco Beltran, right, falls while saving an attempted goal during a boys hi ...
Rancho’s Francisco Beltran, right, falls while saving an attempted goal during a boys high school soccer game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Finnegan Gustafson (22) eyes his header surrounded by Rancho’s Alan Ga ...
Coronado’s Finnegan Gustafson (22) eyes his header surrounded by Rancho’s Alan Galvan (13) and Roberto Onofre (7) during a boys high school soccer game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Francisco Avila, left, attempts to score while Rancho’s Cesar Patricio ...
Coronado’s Francisco Avila, left, attempts to score while Rancho’s Cesar Patricio Monroy, right, attempts to thwart him during a boys high school soccer game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Demonte Gordon, center, kicks toward the net while Rancho’s Raymond Ga ...
Coronado’s Demonte Gordon, center, kicks toward the net while Rancho’s Raymond Galvan (20) runs to defend during a boys high school soccer game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Francisco Avila scored four goals to lead Coronado to a 6-2 boys soccer victory over visiting Rancho on Wednesday.

Coronado broke open a tie score at halftime by scoring four goals in the second half.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

