Cougars’ Alfredo Diaz earns Gatorade honor

Coronado senior Alfredo Diaz has been named the Gatorade Nevada Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Coronado’s Diaz Alfredo (13) traps the ball while under pressure from Eldorado’s Alejandro Plaza (4) during the state quarterfinal game at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, Thursday,Nov. 8, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A forward and the Desert Region Player of the Year, Diaz had 38 goals and 17 assists in the fall, helping the Cougars reach the Class 4A state title game.

He maintained a weighted 3.24 GPA and has signed to play soccer at CSN.

Diaz is the second consecutive Coronado player to earn the honor, joining former teammate John Lynam, who won the award each of the last two seasons.

He is eligible for the national player of the year award.