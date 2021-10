Eldorado's Jorge Sandoval (19) competes for the ball against Centennial's Ethan Leveque (6) during the first half of a soccer game at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Eldorado's Pedro Avilez (21) and Centennial's Nathan Gamboa (11) compete for the ball during the first half of a soccer game at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Centennial's Nathan Gamboa (11) wins the ball after a slide against Bryan Garcia (2) during the first half of a soccer game at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Eldorado's Jorge Horta (5) defends against Centennial's Nathan Gamboa (11) during the first half of a soccer game at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Eldorado's Jorge Horta (5) is called for a foul while defending against Centennial's Nathan Gamboa (11) during the first half of a soccer game at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Centennial's goalkeeper Julian Gugino (1) defends a shot to the goal from Eldorado's Jorge Horta (5) during the first half of a soccer game at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Eldorado's Adrian Figueroa-Corrales (10) connects with the ball for a score during the first half of a soccer game against Centennial at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Eldorado's Adrian Figueroa-Corrales (10) celebrates a goal against Centennial after a pass from Jose Moran (18) during the first half of a soccer game at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Centennial's goalkeeper Julian Gugino (1) makes a save during the first half of a soccer game at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Eldorado's Adrian Figueroa-Corrales (10), left, compete for the ball against Centennial's Alejandro Polanco (15) during the first half of a soccer game at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Eldorado hosted Centennial in a Class 5A boys soccer game Tuesday afternoon. Eldorado won 4-0.

Centennial will return to action on the road against Tech at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Eldorado will go on the road to meet Las Vegas at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.