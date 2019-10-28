58°F
Boys Soccer

Las Vegas high school boys and girls soccer coaches polls — Oct. 28

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2019 - 4:29 pm
 

Compiled by Tech coach Josh Jones

(Records through matches of Oct. 26)

BOYS

School

 Record

 LW
1. Bishop Gorman

 21-0-1

 1
2. Las Vegas

 19-1-1

 2
3. Eldorado

 15-2-4

 3
4. Tech

 15-3-3

 4
5. Coronado

 14-3-3

 5
6 (tie). Faith Lutheran

 13-5-1

 6t
6 (tie). Western

 15-1-1

 6t
8. Cimarron

 12-7-2

 8
9. Liberty

 12-4-1

 10t
10. Green Valley

 16-7-3

 10t

— —

GIRLS

School

 Record

 LW
1. Faith Lutheran

 18-0-1

 1
2. Centennial

 13-2-1

 2
3. Coronado

 16-1-4

 3
4 (tie). Arbor View

 17-2-1

 5
4 (tie). Green Valley

 16-2-2

 4
6 (tie). Bishop Gorman

 16-5-1

 6t
6 (tie). Desert Oasis

 13-3-3

 6t
8. Palo Verde

 10-4-4

 8
9. Shadow Ridge

 12-4-2

 9
10. Foothill

 9-4-3

 10
