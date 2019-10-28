Las Vegas high school boys and girls soccer coaches polls — Oct. 28
Here is a look at this week’s coaches polls in boys and girls soccer.
Compiled by Tech coach Josh Jones
(Records through matches of Oct. 26)
BOYS
|School
|Record
|LW
|1. Bishop Gorman
|21-0-1
|1
|2. Las Vegas
|19-1-1
|2
|3. Eldorado
|15-2-4
|3
|4. Tech
|15-3-3
|4
|5. Coronado
|14-3-3
|5
|6 (tie). Faith Lutheran
|13-5-1
|6t
|6 (tie). Western
|15-1-1
|6t
|8. Cimarron
|12-7-2
|8
|9. Liberty
|12-4-1
|10t
|10. Green Valley
|16-7-3
|10t
— —
GIRLS
|School
|Record
|LW
|1. Faith Lutheran
|18-0-1
|1
|2. Centennial
|13-2-1
|2
|3. Coronado
|16-1-4
|3
|4 (tie). Arbor View
|17-2-1
|5
|4 (tie). Green Valley
|16-2-2
|4
|6 (tie). Bishop Gorman
|16-5-1
|6t
|6 (tie). Desert Oasis
|13-3-3
|6t
|8. Palo Verde
|10-4-4
|8
|9. Shadow Ridge
|12-4-2
|9
|10. Foothill
|9-4-3
|10