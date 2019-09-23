88°F
Boys Soccer

Las Vegas high school boys and girls soccer coaches polls — Sept. 23

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2019 - 1:11 pm
 

Compiled by Tech coach Josh Jones

(Records through matches of Sept. 21)

BOYS

School Record LW
1. Las Vegas 11-0-1 1
2. Bishop Gorman 13-0-1 2
3. Coronado 8-0-3 3
4. Eldorado 9-0-3 4
5. Liberty 7-1 6
6. Palo Verde 7-3 5
7. Western 8-1-1 7t
8. Green Valley 13-4-1 9
9. Tech 6-3-2 7t
10. Chaparral 5-5-3 10t

— —

GIRLS

School Record LW
1. Faith Lutheran 10-0 1
2. Arbor View 10-0-1 2
3. Coronado 8-1-3 6
4. Centennial 5-2 7
5. Green Valley 10-2 4
6. Desert Oasis 7-1-3 5
7. Bishop Gorman 9-3 3
8. Palo Verde 3-1-4 8
9. Shadow Ridge 7-1-1 9
10. Liberty 8-1-1 10t
