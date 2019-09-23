Las Vegas high school boys and girls soccer coaches polls — Sept. 23
Here’s a look at this week’s coaches polls in boys and girls soccer.
Compiled by Tech coach Josh Jones
(Records through matches of Sept. 21)
BOYS
|School
|Record
|LW
|1. Las Vegas
|11-0-1
|1
|2. Bishop Gorman
|13-0-1
|2
|3. Coronado
|8-0-3
|3
|4. Eldorado
|9-0-3
|4
|5. Liberty
|7-1
|6
|6. Palo Verde
|7-3
|5
|7. Western
|8-1-1
|7t
|8. Green Valley
|13-4-1
|9
|9. Tech
|6-3-2
|7t
|10. Chaparral
|5-5-3
|10t
— —
GIRLS
|School
|Record
|LW
|1. Faith Lutheran
|10-0
|1
|2. Arbor View
|10-0-1
|2
|3. Coronado
|8-1-3
|6
|4. Centennial
|5-2
|7
|5. Green Valley
|10-2
|4
|6. Desert Oasis
|7-1-3
|5
|7. Bishop Gorman
|9-3
|3
|8. Palo Verde
|3-1-4
|8
|9. Shadow Ridge
|7-1-1
|9
|10. Liberty
|8-1-1
|10t