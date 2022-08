Eldorado striker David Figueroa (12) makes goal kick past Legacy forward Christian Nava (11) and teammate Santiago Barrios (8) during the first half of their NIAA boys soccer game at Legacy High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Eldorado forward Jordan Rodriguez (11) attempts to kick the ball as Legacy's defender Santiago Barrios (8) heads it Wirth teammate forward Christian Nava (11) nearby during the first half of their NIAA boys soccer game at Legacy High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy midfielder Alexis Aponte (3) battles Eldorado midfielder Ivan Martinez (16) for a header during the first half of their NIAA boys soccer game at Legacy High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Eldorado midfielder Angel Reveles De La Cruz (22) advances the ball with Legacy forward Angel Nava (12) attempting a kick around him during the first half of their NIAA boys soccer game at Legacy High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy goalkeeper Angel Rodriguez-Torres (2) dives to stop an Eldorado scoring attempt during the first half of their NIAA boys soccer game at Legacy High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Eldorado midfielder Angel Reveles De La Cruz (22) heads the ball over Legacy forward Kevin Gramajo (7) and teammate center midfielder Elijah Burrola (6) during the first half of their NIAA boys soccer game at Legacy High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Eldorado midfielder Jorge Horta (5) kicks the ball around the ball over Legacy forward Jorge Horta (11) during the first half of their NIAA boys soccer game at Legacy High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Eldorado defender Zoram Gutierrez (13) battles for a header with Legacy forward Kevin Gramajo (7) during the first half of their NIAA boys soccer game at Legacy High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Eldorado midfielder Jorge Horta (5) kicks the ball around the ball over Legacy forward Jorge Horta (11) as teammate right midfielder Davian Cruz (5) moves in during the first half of their NIAA boys soccer game at Legacy High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy goalkeeper Angel Rodriguez-Torres (2) knocks away the ball from Eldorado striker Eric Hodges (2) with teammate right midfielder Davian Cruz (5) during the first half of their NIAA boys soccer game at Legacy High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy right midfielder Davian Cruz (5) kicks the ball back over his head versus Eldorado during the first half of their NIAA boys soccer game at Legacy High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Eldorado defender Sebastian Puentes (4) fights to get around Legacy forward Santiago Barrios (8) advancing the ball during the first half of their NIAA boys soccer game at Legacy High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy left midfielder Alexis Aponte (3) heads the ball between Eldorado midfielder Esteban Paz (14) and teammate midfielder Jorge Horta (5) during the second half of their NIAA boys soccer game at Legacy High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy right back Octavio Avelar Murillo (4) is tangled up with Eldorado forward Eric Hodges (2) advancing the ball during the second half of their NIAA boys soccer game at Legacy High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Eldorado forward Jordan Rodriguez (11) attempts to score as Legacy center midfielder Elijah Burrola (6) and goaltender Davian Cruz (5) team up for the stop during the second half of their NIAA boys soccer game at Legacy High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Eldorado forward Eric Hodges (2) is celebrated by teammates for another goal over Legacy during the second half of their NIAA boys soccer game at Legacy High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy goalkeeper Angel Rodriguez-Torres (2) grabs the ball after a scoring attempt by Eldorado forward Sebastian Puentes (4) with Legacy teammate defender Santiago Barrios (8) assisting during the second half of their NIAA boys soccer game at Legacy High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy hosted Eldorado in a boys soccer game Tuesday afternoon. Eldorado won 8-2.

Eldorado will host Foothill at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Legacy will play at Western at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

