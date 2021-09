Palo Verde's Elad Cohen (8) competes for the ball with Liberty's Carmelo Gullotta (18) during their high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Palo Verde won 8-0. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde's Quentin Gomez (13) passes the ball during a high school soccer game against Liberty at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Palo Verde won 8-0. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Liberty's Kristopher Cordero (1) saves a shot by Palo Verde during a high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde's Romeo Hernandez (10) and Liberty's Isaiah Jordan (16) collide after Jordan headed the ball during their high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Palo Verde won 8-0. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Liberty's Andrew Ortiz (12) and Palo Verde's Elad Cohen (8) compete for the ball during their high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Palo Verde won 8-0. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde's Sheridan Rodrigues (9) and Liberty's Andrew Ortiz (12) compete for the ball during their high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Palo Verde won 8-0. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Liberty's Kristopher Cordero (1) throws in during a high school soccer game against Liberty at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Palo Verde won 8-0. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Liberty's Anthony Angotti (15) heads the ball surrounded by Palo Verde's Quentin Gomez (13) and Ajani Smith (3) during their high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Liberty's Isaiah Jordan (16) passes to a teammate during a high school soccer game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Palo Verde won 8-0. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde's Elad Cohen (8) regains control of the ball next to Liberty's Landry Chisteckoff (10) and Palo Verde's Anthony Almazan (14) during their high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Palo Verde won 8-0. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Liberty's Anthony Angotti (15) falls behind as Palo Verde's Gannon Gaudioso (4) passes during their high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Palo Verde won 8-0. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde's Elad Cohen (8) eyes the ball as Liberty's Andrew Ortiz (12) catches up to him during their high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Palo Verde won 8-0. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Liberty's Kristopher Cordero (1) and Palo Verde's Ethan Oiknine (9) collide while they go for a header during their high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Palo Verde won 8-0. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde's Richard Antonucci (16) runs the field during a high school soccer game against Liberty at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Antonucci scored multiple goals. Palo Verde won 8-0. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde's Elad Cohen (8) makes way down the field while fans chat in the foreground during a high school soccer game against Liberty at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Palo Verde won 8-0. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Liberty went on the road to meet Palo Verde in the Class 5A Southern League opener for both teams Thursday. Palo Verde won 8-0.

Liberty will continue league play against Centennial on Sept. 9. Palo Verde will have three weeks off before a road game against Liberty on Sept. 23.