No. 3 Las Vegas defeats Sunrise Mountain in boys soccer — PHOTOS

Four players scored to lead Las Vegas to a home win over Sunrise Mountain in a boys soccer match. Here are photos from the match.

Las Vegas players celebrate their win in a boys high school soccer game against Sunrise Mountain at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas' Jordan Brown (32) kicks before scoring a goal during a boys high school soccer game against Sunrise Mountain at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas' Israel Pelaez Jr. (16) slide tackles Sunrise Mountain's Gael Luna-Cinto (8) during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas' Ariel Lopez Trujillo (3) kicks the ball into play during a boys high school soccer game against Sunrise Mountain at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas’ goalkeeper Byron Medina saves the ball on a Sunrise Mountain attempted goal during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas' Daniel Murillo (4) and Sunrise Mountain's Gael Luna-Cinto (8) compete for the ball during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunrise Mountain's Michael Umana (10) heads the ball during a boys high school soccer game against Sunrise Mountain at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas' Ariel Lopez Trujillo (3) blocks an attempted goal while Sunrise Mountain's Michael Umana (10) watches the ball during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas' Jordan Brown (32) and Sunrise Mountain's Edgar Ceron Rodriguez (14) collide while running for the ball during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas' Valentin Mendoza (21) throws in during a boys high school soccer game against Sunrise Mountain at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas' Lex Madrigal (42) works to keep the ball inbounds while dribbling against Sunrise Mountain's Emilio Gallegos Solis (20) during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunrise Mountain's Jeremiah Espana-Avendano (7) jumps for a header over Las Vegas' Giovanni Hernandez (33) during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunrise Mountain's Michael Umana (10) dribbles up the field followed by Las Vegas' Lex Madrigal (42) during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas' Lex Madrigal (42) attempts a goal while Sunrise Mountain's Edgar Ceron Rodriguez (14) defends during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunrise Mountain's goalkeeper Joshua Barrera Serrano (1) gets his hands on the ball but can’t save Las Vegas' goal during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas rallies around Las Vegas' Bautista Silva, second from left, after he scored a goal during a boys high school soccer game against Sunrise Mountain at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas' Jordan Brown (32) grabs hold of Sunrise Mountain's German Alvarado Parra (22) while they compete for the ball during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunrise Mountain's Michael Umana (10) dribbles against Las Vegas' Bautista Silva (32) during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunrise Mountain's Michael Umana (10) gestures to the stands after scoring a goal during a boys high school soccer game against Las Vegas' at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas' goalkeeper Byron Medina kicks the ball into play during a boys high school soccer game against Sunrise Mountain at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas' Jordan Brown (32) celebrates his goal with teammate Lex Madrigal (42) during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas' goalkeeper Byron Medina kicks the ball into play during a boys high school soccer game against Sunrise Mountain at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Four Wildcats scored to lead Las Vegas, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, to a 4-1 home win over Sunrise Mountain in a boys soccer match Wednesday.

Jordan Brown, Lex Madrigal, Bautista Silva and Gabriel Zetino all scored for the Wildcats (5-1-1, 2-1-1 Class 5A Southern League).

Las Vegas plays at Western at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Sunrise Mountain (2-1-1, 2-1-1) hosts No. 2 Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

