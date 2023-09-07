No. 3 Las Vegas defeats Sunrise Mountain in boys soccer — PHOTOS
Four players scored to lead Las Vegas to a home win over Sunrise Mountain in a boys soccer match. Here are photos from the match.
Four Wildcats scored to lead Las Vegas, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, to a 4-1 home win over Sunrise Mountain in a boys soccer match Wednesday.
Jordan Brown, Lex Madrigal, Bautista Silva and Gabriel Zetino all scored for the Wildcats (5-1-1, 2-1-1 Class 5A Southern League).
Las Vegas plays at Western at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Sunrise Mountain (2-1-1, 2-1-1) hosts No. 2 Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
