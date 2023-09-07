85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Boys Soccer

No. 3 Las Vegas defeats Sunrise Mountain in boys soccer — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2023 - 9:28 pm
 
Las Vegas players celebrate their win in a boys high school soccer game against Sunrise Mountai ...
Las Vegas players celebrate their win in a boys high school soccer game against Sunrise Mountain at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas' Jordan Brown (32) kicks before scoring a goal during a boys high school soccer game ...
Las Vegas' Jordan Brown (32) kicks before scoring a goal during a boys high school soccer game against Sunrise Mountain at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas' Israel Pelaez Jr. (16) slide tackles Sunrise Mountain's Gael Luna-Cinto (8) during a ...
Las Vegas' Israel Pelaez Jr. (16) slide tackles Sunrise Mountain's Gael Luna-Cinto (8) during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas' Ariel Lopez Trujillo (3) kicks the ball into play during a boys high school soccer g ...
Las Vegas' Ariel Lopez Trujillo (3) kicks the ball into play during a boys high school soccer game against Sunrise Mountain at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas’ goalkeeper Byron Medina saves the ball on a Sunrise Mountain attempted goal d ...
Las Vegas’ goalkeeper Byron Medina saves the ball on a Sunrise Mountain attempted goal during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas' Daniel Murillo (4) and Sunrise Mountain's Gael Luna-Cinto (8) compete for the ball d ...
Las Vegas' Daniel Murillo (4) and Sunrise Mountain's Gael Luna-Cinto (8) compete for the ball during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sunrise Mountain's Michael Umana (10) heads the ball during a boys high school soccer game agai ...
Sunrise Mountain's Michael Umana (10) heads the ball during a boys high school soccer game against Sunrise Mountain at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas' Ariel Lopez Trujillo (3) blocks an attempted goal while Sunrise Mountain's Michael U ...
Las Vegas' Ariel Lopez Trujillo (3) blocks an attempted goal while Sunrise Mountain's Michael Umana (10) watches the ball during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas' Jordan Brown (32) and Sunrise Mountain's Edgar Ceron Rodriguez (14) collide while ru ...
Las Vegas' Jordan Brown (32) and Sunrise Mountain's Edgar Ceron Rodriguez (14) collide while running for the ball during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas' Valentin Mendoza (21) throws in during a boys high school soccer game against Sunris ...
Las Vegas' Valentin Mendoza (21) throws in during a boys high school soccer game against Sunrise Mountain at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas' Lex Madrigal (42) works to keep the ball inbounds while dribbling against Sunrise Mo ...
Las Vegas' Lex Madrigal (42) works to keep the ball inbounds while dribbling against Sunrise Mountain's Emilio Gallegos Solis (20) during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sunrise Mountain's Jeremiah Espana-Avendano (7) jumps for a header over Las Vegas' Giovanni Her ...
Sunrise Mountain's Jeremiah Espana-Avendano (7) jumps for a header over Las Vegas' Giovanni Hernandez (33) during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sunrise Mountain's Michael Umana (10) dribbles up the field followed by Las Vegas' Lex Madrigal ...
Sunrise Mountain's Michael Umana (10) dribbles up the field followed by Las Vegas' Lex Madrigal (42) during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas' Lex Madrigal (42) attempts a goal while Sunrise Mountain's Edgar Ceron Rodriguez (14 ...
Las Vegas' Lex Madrigal (42) attempts a goal while Sunrise Mountain's Edgar Ceron Rodriguez (14) defends during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sunrise Mountain's goalkeeper Joshua Barrera Serrano (1) gets his hands on the ball but can&#x2 ...
Sunrise Mountain's goalkeeper Joshua Barrera Serrano (1) gets his hands on the ball but can’t save Las Vegas' goal during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas rallies around Las Vegas' Bautista Silva, second from left, after he scored a goal du ...
Las Vegas rallies around Las Vegas' Bautista Silva, second from left, after he scored a goal during a boys high school soccer game against Sunrise Mountain at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas' Jordan Brown (32) grabs hold of Sunrise Mountain's German Alvarado Parra (22) while ...
Las Vegas' Jordan Brown (32) grabs hold of Sunrise Mountain's German Alvarado Parra (22) while they compete for the ball during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sunrise Mountain's Michael Umana (10) dribbles against Las Vegas' Bautista Silva (32) during a ...
Sunrise Mountain's Michael Umana (10) dribbles against Las Vegas' Bautista Silva (32) during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sunrise Mountain's Michael Umana (10) gestures to the stands after scoring a goal during a boys ...
Sunrise Mountain's Michael Umana (10) gestures to the stands after scoring a goal during a boys high school soccer game against Las Vegas' at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas' goalkeeper Byron Medina kicks the ball into play during a boys high school soccer ga ...
Las Vegas' goalkeeper Byron Medina kicks the ball into play during a boys high school soccer game against Sunrise Mountain at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas' Jordan Brown (32) celebrates his goal with teammate Lex Madrigal (42) during a boys ...
Las Vegas' Jordan Brown (32) celebrates his goal with teammate Lex Madrigal (42) during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas' goalkeeper Byron Medina kicks the ball into play during a boys high school soccer ga ...
Las Vegas' goalkeeper Byron Medina kicks the ball into play during a boys high school soccer game against Sunrise Mountain at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Four Wildcats scored to lead Las Vegas, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, to a 4-1 home win over Sunrise Mountain in a boys soccer match Wednesday.

Jordan Brown, Lex Madrigal, Bautista Silva and Gabriel Zetino all scored for the Wildcats (5-1-1, 2-1-1 Class 5A Southern League).

Las Vegas plays at Western at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Sunrise Mountain (2-1-1, 2-1-1) hosts No. 2 Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
High school football: Top 2026 Nevada propects to watch
High school football: Top 2026 Nevada propects to watch
2
Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, Moapa remain No. 1
Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, Moapa remain No. 1
3
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
4
No. 2 Gorman survives showdown with No. 6 Miami Central — PHOTOS
No. 2 Gorman survives showdown with No. 6 Miami Central — PHOTOS
5
No. 3 Faith Lutheran defeats Shadow Ridge in girls soccer — PHOTOS
No. 3 Faith Lutheran defeats Shadow Ridge in girls soccer — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
CARTOON: What the Founding Fathers thought of term limits
CARTOON: What the Founding Fathers thought of term limits
EDITORIAL: Decouple disaster relief and Ukraine aid
EDITORIAL: Decouple disaster relief and Ukraine aid
LETTER: Sunday commentary on Clark County teachers was a home run
LETTER: Sunday commentary on Clark County teachers was a home run
LETTER: Trump will win in 2024
LETTER: Trump will win in 2024
CARTOONS: Trump’s mugshot didn’t work out like Democrats hoped
CARTOONS: Trump’s mugshot didn’t work out like Democrats hoped
Mount Charleston roads, damaged by Hilary, may be fixed within weeks
Mount Charleston roads, damaged by Hilary, may be fixed within weeks