Roundup: Last-minute goal gives Desert Oasis draw with Durango

Kyle Whittlesy’s goal in the final minute Saturday gave Desert Oasis’ boys soccer team a 4-4 tie with host Durango.

(Thinkstock)

The game was scoreless at the half before a barrage of second-half goals.

Ethan Kovach and Erik Ramos each had a goal and an assist for Desert Oasis, and Kevin Nevinger also scored for the Diamondbacks.

Bryan Nava had two goals and an assist to lead the Trailblazers.

Liberty 3, Green Valley 0 — At Liberty, Hayden Prasad had two goals and an assist to power the Patriots over the Gators.

Dylan Jones added a goal and two assists for Liberty, which led 1-0 at the half.

Ivan Rodriguez made six saves to get the shutout.

Bishop Gorman 4, Foothill 0 — At Foothill, Hayden Madsen scored twice to lead the Gaels by the Falcons.

Hiram Triana and Ben Linnert each added a goal for Gorman.

Jacob Hoapili was credited with the shutout for the Gaels.

Coronado 3, Silverado 0 — At Coronado, Donald Kieman had a goal and an assist as the Cougars defeated the Skyhawks.

Alfredo Diaz and Ryan Wilkinson each added a goal, and Brock Rideout had two assists for Coronado.

Josue Ruiz had the shutout.

Clark 8, Sierra Vista 0 — At Sierra Vista, Juan Beltran-Diaz and Tesfu Mebretom each had three goals as the Chargers routed the Mountain Lions.

Jacob Menchaca added a goal and two assists, and Ian Kearney scored once for Clark, which led 3-0 at the half.

Abraham Dolley had three assists for the Chargers, and goalkeepers Bryan Miranda and Hayden Polakowski combined on the shutout.