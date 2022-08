Shadow Ridge players celebrate a goal against Silverado during a soccer game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge’s Paul Jankowski (19) kicks the ball against Silverado during a soccer game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Silverado’s Severin Larsen (10) moves the ball around Shadow Ridge’s Osmar Castro (11) during a soccer game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans watch as Silverado plays at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge Paul Jankowski (19) heads the ball to score a goal against Silverado during a soccer game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge’s Paul Jankowski, not pictured, scores a goal against Silverado during a soccer game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge’s Paul Jankowski (19) celebrates his goal with midfielder Gavin Houghton (16) during a soccer game against Silverado at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Silverado’s Julien Shimp (18) and Shadow Ridge’s Nicolas Smyth (3) battle for position during a soccer game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge midfielder Gavin Houghton (16) celebrates his goal with teammates during a soccer game against Silverado at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge midfielder Gavin Houghton (16) chases after the ball during a soccer game against Silverado at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Silverado’s Soren Bible (20) lines up a kick during a soccer game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge’s Paul Jankowski (19) moves the bal against Silveradol during a soccer game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge’s Erik Nava (8) moves the ball against Silverado during a soccer game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge’s Nicolas Smyth (3) heads the ball against Silverado during a soccer game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge hosted Silverado in a Class 4A boys soccer game Monday night. Shadow Ridge won 3-0.

Both teams will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Shadow Ridge will host Faith Lutheran, and Silverado will host Del Sol.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.