74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Boys Soccer

Soccer coaches poll: Las Vegas boys, Faith Lutheran girls No. 1

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2021 - 1:49 pm
 
Desert Oasis' Sydney Bastin (13) sprints past Coronado's Molly Russell (9) in the first half du ...
Desert Oasis' Sydney Bastin (13) sprints past Coronado's Molly Russell (9) in the first half during a girls high school soccer game on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Association poll

Boys

1. Las Vegas

2. Palo Verde

3. Eldorado

4. Bishop Gorman

5. Coronado

6. Canyon Springs

7t. Sunrise Mountain

7t. Arbor View

9t. Green Valley

9t. Tech

10. Clark

Girls

1. Faith Lutheran

2. Coronado

3. Shadow Ridge

4. Desert Oasis

5. Bishop Gorman

6. Green Valley

7. Arbor View

8t. Cimarron-Memorial

8t. Liberty

10t. Palo Verde

10t. Bonanza

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Coronado wins girls state golf title with record score
Coronado wins girls state golf title with record score
2
Tuesday’s best high school soccer and volleyball performances
Tuesday’s best high school soccer and volleyball performances
3
Can anybody around here score against Bishop Gorman?
Can anybody around here score against Bishop Gorman?
4
Desert Oasis hosts Coronado in girls soccer — PHOTOS
Desert Oasis hosts Coronado in girls soccer — PHOTOS
5
Sunrise Mountain hosts Green Valley in boys soccer — PHOTOS
Sunrise Mountain hosts Green Valley in boys soccer — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST