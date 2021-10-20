Soccer coaches poll: Las Vegas boys, Faith Lutheran girls No. 1
The Las Vegas boys and Faith Lutheran girls are No. 1 in the Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches poll.
Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Association poll
Boys
1. Las Vegas
2. Palo Verde
3. Eldorado
4. Bishop Gorman
5. Coronado
6. Canyon Springs
7t. Sunrise Mountain
7t. Arbor View
9t. Green Valley
9t. Tech
10. Clark
Girls
1. Faith Lutheran
2. Coronado
3. Shadow Ridge
4. Desert Oasis
5. Bishop Gorman
6. Green Valley
7. Arbor View
8t. Cimarron-Memorial
8t. Liberty
10t. Palo Verde
10t. Bonanza