Soccer coaches poll: Las Vegas boys leap to No. 1
The Las Vegas boys took over the No. 1 spot in the Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches poll. The Faith Lutheran girls remain No. 1.
Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Association poll
Boys
1. Las Vegas
2. Palo Verde
3. Eldorado
4. Bishop Gorman
5. Coronado
6. Canyon Springs
7t. Sunrise Mountain
7t. Arbor View
8. Green Valley
9. Tech
10. Clark
Girls
1. Faith Lutheran
2. Shadow Ridge
3. Coronado
4. Green Valley
5. Desert Oasis
6. Arbor View
7. Foothill
8t. Liberty
8t. Cimarron-Memorial
9. Bonanza
10. Palo Verde
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.