Boys Soccer

Soccer coaches poll: Las Vegas boys leap to No. 1

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2021 - 1:44 pm
 
Coronado's Xayla Black (10) throws in the ball from the sideline during the second half of a gi ...
Coronado's Xayla Black (10) throws in the ball from the sideline during the second half of a girl's soccer game at Centennial High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Association poll

Boys

1. Las Vegas

2. Palo Verde

3. Eldorado

4. Bishop Gorman

5. Coronado

6. Canyon Springs

7t. Sunrise Mountain

7t. Arbor View

8. Green Valley

9. Tech

10. Clark

Girls

1. Faith Lutheran

2. Shadow Ridge

3. Coronado

4. Green Valley

5. Desert Oasis

6. Arbor View

7. Foothill

8t. Liberty

8t. Cimarron-Memorial

9. Bonanza

10. Palo Verde

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

