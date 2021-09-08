Soccer coaches poll: Palo Verde boys, Faith Lutheran girls No. 1
The Palo Verde boys and Faith Lutheran girls are ranked No. 1 in the Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Association Week 2 polls.
Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Association Week 2 polls:
Boys (first-place votes), total points
1. Palo Verde (10), 168
2. Las Vegas (1), 134
3. Eldorado (4), 115
4. Tech (1), 102
5. Bishop Gorman (2), 98
6. Arbor View, 76
7. Coronado, 68
8. Western, 65
9. Shadow Ridge, 65
10. Green Valley, 26
Girls (first-place votes), total points
1. Faith Lutheran (5), 86
2. Coronado (3), 82
3. Shadow Ridge, 46
4. Bishop Gorman, 43
5. Arbor View, 40
6. Centennial, 35
7t. Liberty, 26
7t. Silverado, 26
9. Palo Verde, 24
10t. Spring Valley (1), 23
10t. Green Valley, 23
10t. Desert Oasis, 23