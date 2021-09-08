98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Boys Soccer

Soccer coaches poll: Palo Verde boys, Faith Lutheran girls No. 1

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2021 - 12:17 pm
 
Palo Verde's Elad Cohen (8) eyes the ball as Liberty's Andrew Ortiz (12) catches up to him duri ...
Palo Verde's Elad Cohen (8) eyes the ball as Liberty's Andrew Ortiz (12) catches up to him during their high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Palo Verde won 8-0. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Association Week 2 polls:

Boys (first-place votes), total points

1. Palo Verde (10), 168

2. Las Vegas (1), 134

3. Eldorado (4), 115

4. Tech (1), 102

5. Bishop Gorman (2), 98

6. Arbor View, 76

7. Coronado, 68

8. Western, 65

9. Shadow Ridge, 65

10. Green Valley, 26

Girls (first-place votes), total points

1. Faith Lutheran (5), 86

2. Coronado (3), 82

3. Shadow Ridge, 46

4. Bishop Gorman, 43

5. Arbor View, 40

6. Centennial, 35

7t. Liberty, 26

7t. Silverado, 26

9. Palo Verde, 24

10t. Spring Valley (1), 23

10t. Green Valley, 23

10t. Desert Oasis, 23

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Las Vegas loses linebacker to Seahawks
Raiders report: Las Vegas loses linebacker to Seahawks
2
Las Vegas man arrested after growling like a dog, swearing at flight attendants
Las Vegas man arrested after growling like a dog, swearing at flight attendants
3
CARTOONS: Biden checks his watch
CARTOONS: Biden checks his watch
4
Raiders most hated team in professional sports, report finds
Raiders most hated team in professional sports, report finds
5
3 of Nevada’s 4 major COVID-19 metrics continue to decline
3 of Nevada’s 4 major COVID-19 metrics continue to decline
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST