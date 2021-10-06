83°F
Boys Soccer

Soccer coaches poll: Palo Verde, Faith Lutheran still on top

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2021 - 2:38 pm
 
Palo Verde's Elad Cohen (8) eyes the ball as Liberty's Andrew Ortiz (12) catches up to him duri ...
Palo Verde's Elad Cohen (8) eyes the ball as Liberty's Andrew Ortiz (12) catches up to him during their high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Palo Verde won 8-0. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran players celebrate after defeating Arbor View 2-1 during a girls high school socc ...
Faith Lutheran players celebrate after defeating Arbor View 2-1 during a girls high school soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Association polls

Boys

1. Palo Verde

2. Las Vegas

3. Eldorado

4. Bishop Gorman

5. Arbor View

6. Tech

7. Clark

8. Coronado

9. Mojave

10. Sunrise Mountain

Girls

1. Faith Lutheran

2. Coronado

3. Shadow Ridge

4. Bishop Gorman

5. Arbor View

6. Desert Oasis

7. Green Valley

8t. Sierra Vista

8t. Cimarron-Memorial

9. Liberty

10. Palo Verde

