Soccer coaches poll: Palo Verde, Faith Lutheran still on top
The Palo Verde boys and Faith Lutheran girls continue to top the Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Association poll.
Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Association polls
Boys
1. Palo Verde
2. Las Vegas
3. Eldorado
4. Bishop Gorman
5. Arbor View
6. Tech
7. Clark
8. Coronado
9. Mojave
10. Sunrise Mountain
Girls
1. Faith Lutheran
2. Coronado
3. Shadow Ridge
4. Bishop Gorman
5. Arbor View
6. Desert Oasis
7. Green Valley
8t. Sierra Vista
8t. Cimarron-Memorial
9. Liberty
10. Palo Verde