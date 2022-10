Matthew Vogel scored two goals for Palo Verde, and Yuval Cohen had a goal and an assist.

Palo Verde’s Matthew Vogel, center left, is greeted by teammates after leading his team to a win against Cimarron-Memorial in a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Yuval Cohen (4) runs to celebrate with his team after scoring a goal during a boys high school soccer game against Cimarron-Memorial at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Matthew Vogel (7) kicks to score a goal against Cimarron-Memorial’s Miguel Pina, left, during a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Quentin Gomez, left, is congratulated by teammates Philip Bentley, center, and Richard Antonucci (22) after Gomez scored a goal during a boys high school soccer game against Cimarron-Memorial at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Yuval Cohen, left, kicks an attempted goal against Cimarron-Memorial’s George Ruiz during a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Yuval Cohen, left, celebrates after scoring a goal on Cimarron-Memorial during a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Isaiah Martinez (12) jumps for a header against Cimarron-Memorial’s Jonathon Walter (8) during a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Miguel Pina, right, slide tackles Palo Verde’s Fidel Perez (5) during a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Jonathon Walter dribbles against Palo Verde’s Gannon Gaudioso (23) during a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Preston Mendenhall collides with Cimarron-Memorial’s George Ruiz and goalkeeper RJ Murillo while attempting to score a goal during a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Andy Gonzalez attempts a goal against Palo Verde during a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Henri Kettner kicks the ball into play during a boys high school soccer game against Cimarron-Memorial at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Matthew Vogel (7) breaks away for the goal while Cimarron-Memorial’s Reyli Melchor defends during a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Justin Geracci (21) heads the ball against Cimarron Memorial during a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Justin Geracci (21) dribbles against Cimarron-Memorial’s Christian Oretega (4) during a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Francesco Traniello (10) breaks away for the goal during a boys high school soccer game against Cimarron-Memorial at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Matthew Vogel attempts a goal while Cimarron-Memorial’s Israel Rubalcava (18) and Angel Robles (16) defend during a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Richard Antonucci (22) attempts to score against Cimarron-Memorial’s goalkeeper RJ Murillo during a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde rallies around their Yuval Cohen after he scored on Cimarron-Memorial during a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde scored four second-half goals to rally to beat visiting Cimarron-Memorial 4-3 on Tuesday in a boys soccer match.

