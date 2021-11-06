Sunrise Mountain advances to Class 4A boys soccer state semifinals

Top-seeded Sunrise Mountain beat No. 8 Desert Oasis 2-1 to reach the Class 4A boys soccer state semifinals. It will be joined by Mojave, Green Valley and Arbor View.

(Thinkstock)

Luis Pelcastre and Luis Rosales scored one goal apiece, and top-seeded Sunrise Mountain edged No. 8 Desert Oasis 2-1 in Friday afternoon’s Class 4A boys soccer state quarterfinals at Bettye Wilson Park.

Kristian Botello assisted on both goals for the Miners (14-0-3), who advanced to the state semifinals, where they will meet Mojave at 10 a.m. next Friday at Foothill. Fernando Martinez had three saves in goal for the Miners.

Desert Oasis finishes 7-7-5.

Mojave 4, Clark 1 — Joshua Barahona and Jesus Vallejo-Martinez scored two goals apiece, and the fifth-seeded Ratters beat the No. 4 Chargers.

Barahona also had an assist for Mojave (12-3-3), which also received one assist apiece from Christian Arellano and Alexis Gonzalez.

Clark, whose goal was scored by Ian Kearney and assisted by Eric Velasquez, finishes 11-3-2.

Green Valley 1, Western 0 — Second-seeded Gators shut out the No. 7 Warriors.

Green Valley (18-2-3) advances to the state semifinals. It will meet Arbor View at noon next Friday at Foothill.

Western finishes 11-8-3.

Arbor View 3, Shadow Ridge 1 — Nicholas Walker had two goals and one assist, and the third-seeded Aggies beat took out the No. 6 Mustangs.

Nicolas Mogollon added one goal for Arbor View (19-4-1), and Jacob Ruebel recorded eight saves.

Shadow Ridge finishes 17-9-2.

Girls volleyball

Moapa Valley 3, Boulder City 2 — At Virgin Valley, the Pirates rallied from two sets down to Boulder City for a 19-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-9 win and the Class 3A Southern Region championship.

Both teams advance to next week’s state tournament at Hug High School in Reno. Their opponents will be determined by the result of Saturday’s Northern Region final.

Moapa Valley improved to 30-3. Boulder City, the three-time defending 3A state champion, fell to 27-11.