Green Valley's Edwin Lagunas-Monroy (0) misses the save on a goal shot by Sunrise Mountain's Kristan Botello (10) during a boys high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Green Valley's Talan Colbert (16) celebrates the goal he scored with teammates Cruz Ramirez (6) and Javier Vargas (15) during a boys high school soccer game against Sunrise Mountain at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. Green Valley won 2-1. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunrise Mountain's Caleb Castano (19) eyes his pass while Green Valley's Edwin Lagunas-Monroy (0) falls back and his teammates Noah Earl (2) and Isaac Earl (5) run for the ball during a boys high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Green Valley's Kevin Kucik (12) dribbles up the field during a boys high school soccer game against Sunrise Mountain at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Green Valley's Kevin Kucik (12) and Sunrise Mountain's Kristan Botello (10) jump for a header during a boys high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunrise Mountain's Caleb Castano (19) and Kevin Menjivar Gonzalez (14) congratulate Kristan Botello (10) on the goal he scored against Green Valley during a boys high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunrise Mountain's Kristan Botello (10) eyes a teammate during a boys high school soccer game against Green Valley at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Green Valley's Javier Vargas (15) passes to a teammate as Sunrise Mountain's Daniel Rodriguez Cervantes (3) runs to defend during a boys high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunrise Mountain's Kevin Menjivar Gonzalez (14) and Green Valley's Tyler Colbrook (11) collide while competing for the ball as Sunrise Mountain's Daniel Rodriguez Cervantes (3) runs for the ball during a boys high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunrise Mountain's Mario Juarez (7) attempts to keep the ball from going out of bounds as Green Valley's Kevin Kucik (12) runs behind him during a boys high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunrise Mountain's Kevin Menjivar Gonzalez (14) and Green Valley's Cruz Ramirez (6) run for the ball during a boys high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Green Valley's Eden Houle (7) jumps for a header as Sunrise Mountain's Daniel Rodriguez Cervantes (3) eyes the ball behind him during a boys high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Green Valley's Pablo Flores (21) looks to pass with Sunrise Mountain's Kristan Botello (10) following behind him during a boys high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunrise Mountain's Michael Pelcastre Perez thwarts an attempted goal by Green Valley's Eden Houle (7) during a boys high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunrise Mountain's Mario Juarez (7) and Green Valley's Anwar Ben Rhouma Torres (20) compete for the ball during a boys high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunrise Mountain's Emilio Gallegos Solis (27) slide tackles as Green Valley's Eden Houle (7) loses control of the ball during a boys high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cali Ortiz, 3, plays behind field where Green Valley and Sunrise Mountain play a boys high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. Ortiz's mother, Stephanie Ortiz, is a teacher at the school. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunrise Mountain hosted Green Valley in a Class 4A boys soccer game Tuesday afternoon. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.

Both teams will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Green Valley will travel to Sierra Vista, and Sunrise Mountain hosts Western.