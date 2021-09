Western hosted Shadow Ridge on Monday in a Class 4A boys soccer game. Shadow Ridge won 1-0.

Westernճ Joshua Rodriguez (19) steals the ball from Shadow Ridgeճ midfielder Joaquin Gomez (10) during a game on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at Western High School in Las Vegas. Shadow Ridge won 1-0. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Westernճ Joshua Rodriguez (19) steals the ball from Shadow Ridgeճ midfielder Joaquin Gomez (10) during a game on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at Western High School in Las Vegas. Shadow Ridge won 1-0. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Westernճ Joshua Rodriguez (19) steals the ball from Shadow Ridgeճ midfielder Joaquin Gomez (10) during a game on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at Western High School in Las Vegas. Shadow Ridge won 1-0. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Shadow Ridgeճ midfielder Joaquin Gomez (10) goes to block the ball from Westernճ Elijah Espinoza (11) and Westernճ Josue Santos (10) during a game on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at Western High School in Las Vegas. Shadow Ridge won 1-0. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Shadow Ridgeճ midfielder Joaquin Gomez (10) blocks the ball from Westernճ Elijah Espinoza (11) during a game on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at Western High School in Las Vegas. Shadow Ridge won 1-0. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Shadow Ridgeճ midfielder Josue Montoya (3) goes to steal the ball from Westernճ Elijah Espinoza (11) during a game on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at Western High School in Las Vegas. Shadow Ridge won 1-0. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Shadow Ridgeճ Ian Martinez (36) dribbles past Westernճ Sebastian Aldama (4) during a game on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at Western High School in Las Vegas. Shadow Ridge won 1-0. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Western hosted Shadow Ridge on Monday in a Class 4A boys soccer game. Shadow Ridge won 1-0.

Both teams return to action at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Shadow Ridge will host Clark, and Western travels to meet Del Sol.