2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls soccer team

Coronado's Trinity Buchanan (18) dribbles between Faith Lutheran's Taylor Folk, left, and Ana Coe, right, during the Class 5A girls soccer southern regional final game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas.

First Team

Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The senior scored 54 goals and added 13 assists and was named the Class 3A player of the year and golden boot winner.

Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman — The junior was the Class 5A golden boot award winner with 23 goals.

Melinda Bravo, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored 35 goals and was named the Class 4A player of the year and golden boot winner.

Trinity Buchanan, Coronado — The senior was named the Class 5A player of the year with 14 goals and 10 assists.

Mia Coe, Faith Lutheran — The senior scored 15 goals for the Class 5A state champion Crusaders.

Daphne Egelhoff, Coronado — The senior was the top defender for the Class 5A Southern Region champion Cougars.

Taylor Folk, Faith Lutheran — The senior was the Class 5A Mountain League defensive player of the year for the state champion Crusaders.

Kenadie Mashore, Doral Academy — The freshman goalie was the Class 4A Mountain League goalie of the year with 12 shutouts and 144 saves.

Sierah McCallum, Coronado — The junior led the Class 5A Southern Region champion Cougars with 16 goals and added nine assists.

Avery Moore, Pahrump Valley — The junior goalie was the Class 3A Mountain League goalie of the year with 17 shutouts and 102 saves.

Brylee Patterson, Legacy — The sophomore scored 29 goals and was named Class 4A Desert League offensive player of the year.

Jessica Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was a defensive anchor for the 4A state champion Spartans, earning Mountain League defensive player of the year honors.

Sienna Turco, Doral Academy — The freshman scored 20 goals for the Class 4A regular-season champion Dragons.

Meghan Wilhite, Shadow Ridge — The senior was named Class 5A Desert League offensive player of the year.

Coach of the Year

Kurt Divich, Doral Academy — The first-year coach led the Dragons to an undefeated regular season and an apperance in the Class 4A state championship game.

Second Team

Katrina Beltran, Virgin Valley — The junior scored 32 goals and registered 19 assists to earn Class 3A Desert League offensive player of the year honors.

Jasmin Chavarria-Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had 22 assists and added 11 goals for the 4A state champion Spartans.

Kasandra Dominguez-Garcia, Cimarron Memorial — The senior had 23 goals and 15 assists for the 4A state champion Spartans.

Danica Key, Liberty — The junior scored 16 goals for the Patriots.

Megan Kingman, Coronado — The junior was named the Class 5A Desert League goalie of the year.

Ivonne Lopez, Bonanza — The junior has 35 steals on defense to help the Bengals to a 11-2-2 record.

Daniela Mayorga, Canyon Springs — The freshman was named Class 4A Desert League defensive player of the year.

Makayla Nelson, Boulder City — The sophomore scored 40 goals and had 14 assists.

Natasha Oeland, Boulder City — The junior was named Class 3A Mountain League offensive player of the year with 20 goals and 23 assists.

Janai Perry, Shadow Ridge — The senior was named Class 5A Desert League defensive player of the year.

Sarah Portillo-Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had 15 shutouts and was named Class 4A Mountain League goalie of the year.

Andrea Quintero, Equipo Academy — The sophomore scored 27 goals and added seven assists.

Brylie Tavares-Bright, Spring Valley — The junior scored 24 goals for the Grizzlies.

Courtney VanHouse, Pahrump Valley — The junior scored 31 goals and recorded 11 assists.

Honorable Mention

Siara Alvarez, Desert Pines

Savanna Burt, Moapa Valley

Arianna Cano, Legacy

Mia Cordova, Doral Academy

Gianna Davis, Doral Academy

Zatlin De La Sancha, Equipo Academy

Savannah Foschetti, Silverado

Reese Gordon, Silverado

Brudget Guevara, Arbor View

Khemya Gutierrez, Eldorado

Kailani Martinez, Pahrump Valley

Litzy Mendoza, Valley

Bryanna Perry, Desert Oasis

Briseida Rangel-Florez, Sunrise Mountain

Marisela Trejo, Las Vegas

