Ana Gonzalez scored twice Saturday to lead the Desert Oasis girls soccer team to a 4-0 home win over Durango.

(Thinkstock)

Alexandra Houston added a goal and an assist for the Diamondbacks, and teammate Morgan Wenzlau scored once.

Samantha Gato made two saves to get the shutout.