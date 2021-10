Arbor View hosted Centennial in a Class 5A girls soccer game Tuesday afternoon. The game ended in a 2-2 tie.

Centennial's Alexandria Neubert (2) loses the ball against Arbor View's Elisa Corvalan (10) during the first half of a girl's soccer game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Centennial's Syrena Taylor (13), right, celebrates a goal with Savannah Walers (18) during the first half of a girl's soccer game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Centennial's Syrena Taylor (13) and Arbor View's Isabella Srodes (16) compete for the ball during the first half of a girl's soccer game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Arbor View's Tiana Beavers (23) reacts after scoring a goal against Centennial during the first half of a girl's soccer game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Centennial's Syrena Taylor (13), makes a pass during the first half of a girl's soccer game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Arbor View's Bebe Harris (99) makes a stop against Arbor View during the first half of a girl's soccer game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Centennial's Skye Kennedy (9) takes a shot at the goal under pressure from Arbor View's Amy Reyes Rodriguez (8) during the first half of a girl's soccer game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Centennial's Alexandria Neubert (2) takes a shot at the goal against Arbor View during the first half of a girl's soccer game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Centennial's Syrena Taylor (13) and Arbor View's Alexis Romeo (18) jump for the ball during a Centennial corner kick in the first half of a girl's soccer game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Both teams will return to action at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Arbor View will host Green Valley, while Centennial travels to meet Palo Verde.

