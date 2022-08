Cimarron-Memorial midfielder Kasandra Dominguez (9) heads the ball as Bonanza players close in on her during a girls Class 4A high school soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial forward Melinda Bravo-Avendano (10) kicks to score a goal against Bonanza goalkeeper Evelyn Montiel (1) during a girls Class 4A high school soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial forwards Jasmin Chavarria-Lopez (8) and Melinda Bravo-Avendano (10) celebrate after Bravo-Avendano scored a goal against Bonanza during a girls Class 4A high school soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Keysha Wade (5) collides with Bonanza’s Odalys Herrera (14) during a girls Class 4A high school soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial goalkeeper Sarah Portillo dives to save a shot by Bonanza during a girls Class 4A high school soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial striker Akailah Detton (2) attempts a goal against Bonanza goalkeeper Evelyn Montiel (1) during a girls Class 4A high school soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bonanza’s Lauren Weinand (23) kicks possession away from Cimarron-Memorial midfielder Taylor Duvall during a girls Class 4A high school soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Melinda Bravo-Avendano (10) looks to pass while Bonanza’s Lauren Weinand, right, puts pressure on her during a girls Class 4A high school soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Maryn Belmont (20) eyes a pass during a girls Class 4A high school soccer game against Bonanza at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bonanza’s Odalys Herrera, right, dribbles around Cimarron-Memorial’s Darleen Minier (22) during a girls Class 4A high school soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bonanza’s Jazmin Quezada, left, and Cimarron-Memorial’s Jasmin Chavarria-Lopez, center, watch as Bonanza goalkeeper Evelyn Montiel saves an attempted goal during a girls Class 4A high school soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Jasmin Chavarria-Lopez (8) sprints for the ball alongside Bonanza’s Jazmin Quezada, right, during a girls Class 4A high school soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bonanza’s Odalys Herrera, center right, and Cimarron-Memorial’s Kasandra Dominguez, right, compete for possession of the ball during a girls Class 4A high school soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Kasandra Dominguez (9) eyes the goal while she breaks away with the ball during a girls Class 4A high school soccer game against Bonanza at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Giselle Canas (16) and Bonanza’s Reagan Coupe (3) sprint for the ball during a girls Class 4A high school soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Giselle Canas (16) drives around Bonanza’s Jazmin Quezada (13) during a girls Class 4A high school soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Jasmin Chavarria-Lopez (9) kicks for a goal against Bonanza during a girls Class 4A high school soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial forward Melinda Bravo-Avendano (10) turns to celebrate with her team after winning a girls Class 4A high school soccer game against Bonanza at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial hosted Bonanza in a Class 4A girls soccer game Tuesday. Cimarron-Memorial won 7-0.

Both teams will return to action Thursday. Cimarron-Memorial will play at Desert Pines at 3:30 p.m., and Bonanza will host Spring Valley at 4:30.

