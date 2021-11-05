Coronado, Faith Lutheran set up girls soccer showdown

No. 1 Coronado and No. 2 Faith Lutheran, who met for the 2019 state championship, will face off for the Class 5A Southern Region title Saturday.

(Getty Images)

Coronado and Faith Lutheran, the schools that met for the 2019 girls soccer state championship, advanced to face each other for the Class 5A Southern Region championship.

Top-seeded Coronado beat No. 5 Arbor View 4-1, while No. 2 Faith Lutheran shut out No. 3 Desert Oasis 3-0 in Thursday’s semifinals at Bettye Wilson Park. The championship game will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bettye Wilson Park.

Aurrianna Parker had two goals, Taylor Folk added one goal and one assist and Ari Gaminara had 10 saves, earning the shutout for Faith Lutheran (16-1-4). Desert Oasis finishes 10-5-1.

Class 4A first round

Rancho 2, Western 0 — The eighth-seeded Rams (9-5-4) shut out the No. 9 Warriors (6-10-3), advancing to the quarterfinals and a meeting with No. 1 Cimarron-Memorial on Saturday.

Spring Valley 3, Sky Pointe 0 — The fifth-seeded Grizzlies (14-5-3) blanked the No. 12 Eagles (3-11-2) and will meet No. 4 Legacy in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Eldorado 2, Doral Academy 0 — The seventh-seeded Sundevils (7-6-3) beat the No. 10 Dragons (4-8-1) and will face No. 2 Bonanza in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Clark 4, Basic 3 (2 OT) — The sixth-seeded Chargers (9-6-2) escaped the upset-minded No. 11 Wolves (4-12-2) and will take on No. 3 Silverado in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Class 3A Southern Region semifinals

Pahrump Valley 4, Virgin Valley 0 — Adryanna Avena-Caraballo scored three goals, Grace Miller added one and the Trojans blanked the Bulldogs.

Avery Moore earned the shutout in goal for Pahrump Valley (16-1), the No. 1 seed from the Mountain League. Virgin Valley, the Desert League’s No. 2, finishes 8-3-1.

The Trojans will meet the Mountain League’s No. 2 Boulder City (14-2-2), a 4-0 winner over the Desert League’s No. 1 Moapa Valley (17-5) on Thursday.

Girls volleyball

Class 4A quarterfinals

Sierra Vista 3, Las Vegas 0 — At Sierra Vista, the Mountain League champion Mountain Lions (24-5) beat the Desert League’s No. 2 Las Vegas (10-13) 25-13, 26-24, 25-12.

Sierra Vista will meet Liberty in the state semifinals next Thursday at Faith Lutheran.

Liberty 3, Desert Oasis 0 — At Liberty, Brooklyn Slater had 10 kills and eight digs and the Patriots beat the Diamondbacks, 25-21, 25-20, 25-20.

Alexis Batezel had 26 digs for Liberty (28-10), the Lake League’s No. 1 seed. Desert Oasis, the Sky League’s No. 2, finishes 23-14.

Arbor View 3, Basic 2 — At Arbor View, Sarah Hoofman had 17 assists, 16 digs, four kills and seven aces to help the Aggies rally past the Wolves 22-25, 14-25, 25-17, 25-19, 15-11.

Tatiana Turgeon added nine kills, two blocks and two aces for the Arbor View (15-13), the Desert League’s No. 1 seed, which will meet Rancho in next Thursday’s state semifinals at Faith Lutheran. Basic finishes 25-12.

Rancho 3, Legacy 0 — At Rancho, the Sky League champion Rams (22-4) swept the Lake League’s No. 2 Longhorns (11-11) 25-18, 25-20, 25-6.

Class 3A Southern Region semifinals

Moapa Valley 3, Pahrump Valley 0 — At Moapa Valley, the Desert League champion Pirates (29-3) beat the Mountain League’s No. 2 Trojans (17-8) 25-16, 26-16, 25-17.

Moapa Valley will face Boulder City at 5 p.m. Friday at Virgin Valley for the regional championship.

Boulder City 3, Coral Academy 1 — At Boulder City, Addison Doane had 22 kills and Zoey Robinson 28 digs, and the Mountain League champion Eagles (27-10) beat the Desert League’s No. 2 Falcons (18-8) 24-26, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13.