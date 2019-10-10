Faith Lutheran girls move to No. 3 in national poll

The Crusaders stayed undefeated and moved up two spots to third in the USA Today Super 25, while Eldorado handed the 14th-ranked Las Vegas boys their first loss.

Faith Lutheran's Amelia McManus (20, center) celebrates a goal with teammates Addy Radwanski (18, left) and Camille Longabardi (6, right) versus Arbor View during the second half of their soccer game on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fresh off its 2-0 win over a strong Arbor View squad, the Faith Lutheran girls leapt up two spots to No. 3 in the USA Today Super 25 soccer poll.

The Crusaders moved to 14-0 with the win, and they have allowed only two goals the entire season – in a 4-1 win over Bishop Manogue in the season opener and in a 9-1 victory over Canyon Springs on Sept. 18.

Goalkeeper Jordan Brown has 10 shutouts, top in the valley, and Amelia McManus has a team-high 17 goals.

While the Crusaders were holding on to their unbeaten record Monday, another powerhouse valley team had its go away.

The Las Vegas boys, the defending 4A state champion ranked No. 14 in this week’s USA Today Super 25, were upended 1-0 by Eldorado. Roberto Soto scored the game’s only goal, which was assisted by Leobardo Badillo. Emiliano Garcia kept a clean sheet by stopping 13 Wildcat shots.

The Sundevils (13-0-3) move to the top of the Mountain League standings with a 7-0-1 mark for 22 points, one ahead of Las Vegas (7-1). Bishop Gorman (17-0-1) and Coronado (12-0-3) are battling for Desert League supremacy. Gorman (8-0) has 24 points, while Coronado (6-0-1) trails with 19. Those two unbeatens will meet Wednesday at Gorman.

Desert Oasis junior ties mark

According to the NIAA’s record book, no 4A player has ever scored more goals in a game than Desert Oasis’ Jacey Woods did Monday.

Wood scored six times in the Diamondbacks’ 8-0 win over Basic, matching the listed 4A record set by Reed’s Kelsey Gomer in 2009. Local records show Desert Pines’ Lizali Mireles (2016) and Centennial’s Marcella Brooks (2018) as also having scored six times in a game.

“We were mainly focusing on the school record, which was four,” Desert Oasis coach Jared Ogden said. “After she got her fifth, I subbed her out and congratulated her. I put her back in late, and she got her sixth. It wasn’t until later I remembered readying the article from last year (about Brooks) and the record being six. It was one of those nights where every move, every shot was working.”

Wood is tied for fourth in the valley with 20 goals for the Diamondbacks, who are tied with Bishop Gorman for second in the Desert League with 19 points. Both teams are 6-1-1 and trail Green Valley (7-0-1, 22 points).

Athletes of the Week

Football

Kyle Holmes, Arbor View: The quarterback was 13-for-15 for a school-record 308 passing yards and four touchdowns in the Aggies’ win over Bonanza.

Girls soccer

Alexis Hale, Coronado: The defender scored three goals in the Cougars’ win over Durango, also “truly had a breakout week as a defender,” coach Dana Neel said.

Boys soccer

Lincoln Aquino, Coronado: The forward had two goals and an assist in the Cougars’ 2-0 week.

Girls volleyball

Aspen Steele, Durango: The outside hitter had 12 kills, 12 digs and three blocks in the Trailblazers’ five-set win over Liberty.

