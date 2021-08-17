Faith Lutheran girls soccer team faces stiff competition
Faith Lutheran finished 23-0-1 to win its first girls state soccer championship in 2019, but a new Class 5A full of perennial powers will make a repeat difficult.
Faith Lutheran girls soccer coach Bob Chinn didn’t mince words when talking about his team.
“This group has the potential to be the best we’ve ever had,” Chinn said.
Considering the 2019 squad won the school’s first state championship with a 23-0-1 season, that’s high praise.
“Skillwise and chemistrywise, we’re looking good,” Chinn said. “We’ve got a good group of senior leaders out there. They enjoy the program, and they’ve been in the program for a couple of years now and understand how we want to play.”
The Crusaders will be anchored on the back end by senior goalkeeper Jordan Brown, the 2019 Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year.
She allowed only three goals in 2019, also a testament to how strong Faith Lutheran’s back line was in front of her.
“Jordan is a fantastic piece of the pie, but we’ve got a lot of other seniors I anticipate having very good seasons,” Chinn said.
During the shortened spring season, when the Crusaders went 6-0-1, they unveiled another player Chinn calls a “game-changer” in midfielder Andrea Leyva.
“She’s a fantastic player,” Chinn said. “She very even keel on and off the field. She really enjoys the game, enjoys her teammates and doesn’t have a large ego. She has great ability, but she reads the field so well and has such a high soccer IQ.”
The Crusaders’ tie in the spring came against Bishop Gorman, whose coach, Doug Borgel, isn’t quite as bullish on his team.
It’s going to be a young squad of Gaels despite a senior-laden back line that should provide some protection for two freshman goalkeepers.
Borgel’s concern is whether Gorman can score. He said this is the first time he doesn’t have a player who can score 25-30 goals. That’s a problem for someone whose motto is, “We’d rather win 10-9 than 1-0.”
UNLV commit Michelle Madrid is the Gaels’ captain and should be their best overall player, Borgel said.
Gorman won the 2017 and 2018 state championships and always has to be considered a factor. The same can be said for Coronado, the 2019 state runner-up, Palo Verde, Green Valley and Centennial, which played Faith Lutheran to a scoreless draw in the 2019 regular season and reached the state semifinals.
Centennial has a strong centerpiece in senior Skye Kennedy, who was second on the team with 15 goals in 2019.
“She was a sophomore the last time I saw her, and she’s quicker, her skills are better,” Centennial coach Tony Clifford said. “We’re also going to have one or two wild cards in there.”
With most of the teams having sat out the 2020-21 school year and a new Class 5A, there are plenty of unknowns. But the coaches think it’s going to make for intense competition.
“That’s the fun part about it,” Chinn said. “It’ll push the players to be better and know they can’t take a night off. (In 2019), you had such a wide variety of teams, there were too many games that weren’t fun for anybody. There’s going to be good soccer played every night in 5A.”
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.
Girls soccer
Here is the NIAA alignment for girls soccer teams in Southern Nevada:
Class 5A
Southern League
Arbor View
Bishop Gorman
Centennial
Coronado
Desert Oasis
Faith Lutheran
Foothill
Green Valley
Las Vegas
Liberty
Palo Verde
Shadow Ridge
Sierra Vista
Tech
Class 4A
Southern League
Basic
Bonanza
Canyon Springs
Cimarron-Memorial
Clark
Desert Pines
Eldorado
Legacy
Rancho
Silverado
Sky Pointe
Spring Valley
Sunrise Mountain
Valley
Western
Class 3A
Desert League
Chaparral
Cheyenne
Moapa Valley
Mojave
Virgin Valley
Mountain League
Boulder City
Del Sol
Durango
Equipo Academy
Pahrump Valley
SLAM Nevada
Players to watch
Jordan Brown, Faith Lutheran — The senior goalkeeper was the 2019 Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year after leading the Crusaders to their first state championship by allowing three goals all season.
Skye Kennedy, Centennial — The senior forward helped the Bulldogs to the state semifinals with 15 goals, second on the team.
Andrea Leyva, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore stepped in during the spring and proved to be a dominating force in the midfield.
Michelle Madrid, Bishop Gorman — The senior UNLV commit should be the Gaels’ top scoring threat after contributing 12 goals and 18 assists in 2019.
Gianna Mestas, Tech — The senior had 18 goals and 11 assists to earn first-team honors on the Review-Journal’s All-Southern Nevada team.