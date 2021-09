Faith Lutheran players celebrate after defeating Arbor View 2-1 during a girls high school soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View’s Tiana Beavers (23) pushes the ball up field past Faith Lutheran’s Brianna Parker (31) during a girls high school soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View’s Elisa Corvalan (10) and Faith Lutheran’s Taylor Day (2) fight for possession during a girls high school soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View players celebrate a goal during a girls high school soccer game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Andrea Leyva (10) and Arbor View’s Isabella Srodes (16) fight for possession during a girls high school soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran players celebrate a goal during a girls high school soccer game against Arbor View on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View’s Carissa Ortega (7) fights for possession with Faith Lutheran’s Brooklyn Maier (11) during a girls high school soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Jordan Brown (47) makes a goal kick during a girls high school soccer game against Arbor View on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View’s Madison Little (14) heads the ball to teammate Taya Bohenko (5) with Faith Lutheran’s Aurrianna Parker (21) defending during a girls high school soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Mia Coe (13) shoots on goal with Arbor View’s Alexis Romeo (18) defending during a girls high school soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View’s Tiana Beavers (23) and Faith Lutheran’s Lindley Amick (12) fight for possession during a girls high school soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View’s Carissa Ortega (7) shoots on goal during a girls high school soccer game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View’s Brynn Covington (20) and Faith Lutheran’s Aurrianna Parker (21) fight for possession during a girls high school soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Serene Gronauer (15) and Andrea Leyva (10) celebrate a goal during a girls high school soccer game against Arbor View on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View’s Tiana Beavers (23) and Faith Lutheran’s Andrea Leyva (10) fight for possession during a girls high school soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Taylor Folk (26) and Arbor View’s Madison Little (14) attempt to chase down a loose ball during a girls high school soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View’s Zoey Christian (3) and Faith Lutheran’s Ariana Gaminara (44) fight for possession during a girls high school soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View players celebrate a goal during a girls high school soccer game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View’s Brynn Covington (20) fights for possession with Faith Lutheran’s Mia Coe (13) and Aurrianna Parker (21) during a girls high school soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Taylor Day (2) moves the ball up field during a girls high school soccer game against Arbor View on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View’s Madison Little (14) pushes the ball up field past Faith Lutheran’s Charlotte McManus (19) during a girls high school soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View’s Tiana Beavers (23) pushes the ball up field past Faith Lutheran’s Brianna Parker (31) during a girls high school soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View’s Isabella Srodes (16) heads a ball with Faith Lutheran’s Charlotte McManus (19) defending during a girls high school soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View’s Carissa Ortega (7) pushes ball up field during a girls high school soccer game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View’s Ava Gardner (20) defends the goal during a girls high school soccer game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View’s Bridget Guevara (19) passes the ball past Faith Lutheran’s Christina McManus (23) during a girls high school soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View’s Isabella Srodes (16) and Tiana Beavers (23) celebrate a goal during a girls high school soccer game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran hosted Arbor View in a Class 5A girls soccer game Tuesday. Faith Lutheran won 2-1.

Faith Lutheran will host Foothill at 4 p.m. Monday, and Arbor View returns to action on the road against Green Valley at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 21.