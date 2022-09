Mia Coe scored in the second half to give host Faith Lutheran a girls soccer victory over Coronado on Wednesday.

Faith Lutheran's Olivia Stark (8) kicks the ball under pressure from Coronado during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Sierah McCallum (22) moves the ball during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Mia Coe (13) chases after the ball under pressure from Coronado during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Mia Coe (13) and Coronado's defender Daphne Egelhoff (23) battle for control of the ball during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Milan Cordone (6) moves the ball up the field against Faith Lutheran's Taylor Folk (26) during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Taylor Folk (26) moves the ball around Coronado's Xayla Black (10) during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Taylor Folk (26) and an unidentified player chase after the ball against Coronado's Tia Garr (12) during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Xayla Black (10) looks to make a shot during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Milan Cordone (6) moves the ball during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mia Coe scored in the second half to give host Faith Lutheran a 1-0 girls soccer victory over Coronado on Wednesday.

Coronado was ranked No. 1 in the latest coaches poll.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.