Gaels’ Gianna Gourley earns Gatorade girls soccer honor

Bishop Gorman senior forward Gianna Gourley was named the Nevada Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Gourley had 31 goals and 11 assists in helping the Gaels to a 27-0-1 record and the Class 4A state title.

She was a first-team all-state selection.

Gourley, who held a weighted 3.72 GPA, signed to play soccer at Iowa this fall and is a finalist for the national player of the year award to be announced later this month.