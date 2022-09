Brylie Tavares-Bright scored three goals for Spring Valley, which defeated host Valley in a girls soccer match on Tuesday.

Valley High School’s Quinn Steidler (5) defends Spring Valley High School’s Darya Morvari (7) on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Valley High School hosts Spring Valley High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Valley High School hosts Spring Valley High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lindsey Heinemann (10) of Spring Valley High School warms up before facing off against Valley High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley High School’s Tyra Nelson (3) tries to break through the Valley High School defense during their game at Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley High School’s Lindsey Heinemann (10) defends Valley High School’s Quinn Steidler (5) on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley High School’s Tyra Nelson (3) takes a shot against Valley High School during their game at Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley High School’s Macda Angaw (11) makes a pass during their game against Valley High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley High School’s Tyra Nelson (3) goes up for a during their game against Valley High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley High School’s Tyra Nelson (3) brings the ball up field during their game against Valley High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley High School’s Tyra Nelson (3) takes a shot during their game against Valley High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley High School’s Tyra Nelson (3) misses a shot during their game against Valley High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley High School’s Darya Morvari (7) scores a goal against Valley High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Valley High School's Hanna Zapata (1) tries to block a goal by Spring Valley High School’s Darya Morvari (7) during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Valley High School's Hanna Zapata (1) tries to block a goal by Spring Valley High School’s Darya Morvari (7) during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley's Darya Morvari (7), Brylie Tavares-Bright (6) and Amaya Hill (15) celebrate a Spring Valley goal against Valley High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Valley High School’s Quinn Steidler (5) and Spring Valley High School’s Darya Morvari (7) make a move for the ball on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley High School’s Jeanie Tuku (9) heads the ball during their game against Valley High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley High School’s Tyra Nelson (3) brings the ball up field during their game against Valley High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley High School's Lila Spada clears the ball during their game against Valley High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley High School’s Tyra Nelson (3) tries to make a play toward the goal during their game against Valley High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Valley High School's America Ortega Espinoza (6) and Spring Valley's Brylie Tavares-Bright (6) fight for the ball during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley High School's Lila Spada makes a save during their game against Valley High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley High School's Maddy Virissimo (23) and Valley High School’s Quinn Steidler (5) jockey for the ball during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley High School's Maddy Virissimo (23) makes a pass during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley High School's Fatima Navarro (16) and Tyra Nelson (3) celebrate Nelson's goal in the first half of their game on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley High School's Angelina Alvarado (8) stops the ball during their game at Valley High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brylie Tavares-Bright had a hat trick for Spring Valley, which defeated host Valley 4-0 in a girls soccer match on Tuesday.

In addition to Tavares-Brights’ three goals, Tyra Nelson also scored.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.