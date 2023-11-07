Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Coronado’s Aubrey Wagner

Coronado girls soccer senior forward Aubrey Wagner scored two goals in the Cougars’ 3-0 win over Arbor View in a Class 5A state quarterfinal match Thursday.

Coronado forward Aubrey Wagner (24) battles for the ball with Bishop Gorman's Tatum Manley (26) during the first half of their girls soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado’s Aubrey Wagner (24) and Bishop Gorman’s Jaelah Licea-Greene (14) fight for the ball during a soccer game between Coronado High School and Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s Aubrey Wagner is making the most of her only season playing high school soccer.

A standout player with local club team Heat FC, the senior forward has helped the Cougars find their groove during the playoffs.

Wagner scored two goals in the Cougars’ 3-0 win over Arbor View in a Class 5A state quarterfinal match Thursday. For her efforts, she was named the Nevada Preps girls athlete of the week.

“We never backed down for a second,” Wagner said. “We’ve been through games where you let up and a team comes back. In that game, we knew it was playoff time and we’re not losing this game.”

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s an athlete you try to model your game after?

Wagner: “My favorite player is Lieke Martens on Paris Saint-Germain F.C., and she also plays with the Netherlands national team. I’ve always admired her style of play. She’s very creative, and I always see clips of her and try to model my play after her.”

NP: Do you have any game-day superstitions?

Wagner: “I always need to have gum for the game. There was this one time we were playing Bishop Gorman for the second time, and I didn’t have my gum. I said, ‘Guys, I really can’t play without my gum,’ and then luckily this girl had some. We played, and then everybody after the game said, ‘We won because Aubrey had her gum.’”

NP: You’re committed to Oklahoma State. What was the recruiting process like?

Wagner: “The recruiting process for me actually went pretty fast. It was somewhat stressful, but I knew Oklahoma State was where I wanted to be. The coaches are so welcoming, I loved how the program values family and I also feel in love with the college town.”

