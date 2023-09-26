91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Girls Soccer

Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Liberty’s Natalie Collins

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2023 - 12:41 pm
 
Liberty's Natalie Collins (2) maneuvers the ball against Desert Oasis during a soccer game at L ...
Liberty's Natalie Collins (2) maneuvers the ball against Desert Oasis during a soccer game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Liberty’s girls soccer team finds itself tied atop a competitive 5A Southern League, and junior forward/midfielder Natalie Collins is one reason why.

She leads the Patriots’ scoring attack, registering three goals and an assist in the Patriots’ two wins last week.

She scored two goals and had an assist in an 8-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial on Sept. 19, and scored a goal in a 3-2 win over Coronado last Thursday.

For her efforts, Collins was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week.

“(The Coronado win) was a big bonding moment for us,” Collins said. “It was an interesting game, very close the whole time, but we stuck it out.”

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s a player you model your game after?

Collins: “It’s always been Ronaldinho. We play kind of similar positions. I just like the way he plays. He’s a very smart player. He’s creative.”

NP: What’s your favorite memory of playing soccer?

Collins: “Recently with my old club team we won a Surf Cup. That was pretty big, I’ve never won that before. It’s a tournament and it’s very big in California. It’s considered the best of the best, so that was really fun.”

NP: If you weren’t playing soccer, what sport would you be playing?

Collins: “Probably either volleyball or gymnastics. Those are both very interesting sports to me.”

NP: How does the team keep its winning momentum going into the playoffs?

Collins: “We have to make sure that we’re really there for each other and make sure that it’s enjoyable for everyone. We have to compete, stay healthy, give it our best until we’re where we want to be.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Arbor View-Desert Pines football teams punished by NIAA
Arbor View-Desert Pines football teams punished by NIAA
2
Fight, injuries mar Arbor View-Desert Pines 2OT thriller
Fight, injuries mar Arbor View-Desert Pines 2OT thriller
3
Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, SLAM remain No. 1
Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, SLAM remain No. 1
4
Arbor View outlasts Desert Pines in double overtime — PHOTOS
Arbor View outlasts Desert Pines in double overtime — PHOTOS
5
Top 5 football performances, Friday’s high school scores
Top 5 football performances, Friday’s high school scores
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Eldorado’s Ryan Chavez
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Eldorado’s Ryan Chavez
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Coronado’s Rachel Purser
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Coronado’s Rachel Purser
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Hunter Borgel
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Hunter Borgel
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Thaddeus Thatcher
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Thaddeus Thatcher
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Palo Verde’s Crew Dannels
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Palo Verde’s Crew Dannels
No. 1 Coronado fends off No. 2 Palo Verde in boys soccer— PHOTOS
No. 1 Coronado fends off No. 2 Palo Verde in boys soccer— PHOTOS