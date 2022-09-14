82°F
Girls Soccer

Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Spring Valley’s Tyra Nelson

September 13, 2022 - 7:00 pm
 
Updated September 13, 2022 - 7:08 pm
Spring Valley High School’s Tyra Nelson (3) tries to break through the Valley High Schoo ...
Spring Valley High School’s Tyra Nelson (3) tries to break through the Valley High School defense during their game at Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spring Valley High School's Fatima Navarro (16) and Tyra Nelson (3) celebrate Nelson's goal in ...
Spring Valley High School's Fatima Navarro (16) and Tyra Nelson (3) celebrate Nelson's goal in the first half of their game on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Even though she had played soccer for 10 years, Spring Valley senior Tyra Nelson played in recreational rather than competitive leagues until last year.

That’s when she realized soccer meant more to her than just something fun to do on Saturdays, and she decided to test herself by joining a club team. She quickly rose to the team’s top level, the Albion 05 Girls Academy.

“That is where I developed the most skill and got the most exposure throughout (Girls Academy) tournaments and league games,” Nelson said in a text message. “Being with that team showed me a true team bond and culture, with an insane level of competition. Loving the sport while also having an amazing team just made my love for the game grow even more.”

Nelson now is also succeeding at the high school level. She scored five goals in a 9-1 victory last Wednesday against Desert Pines, earning her the Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week.

She also is the Grizzlies’ team captain, and going into Tuesday’s game at Valley, she led her team with 10 goals.

This while also going through the school’s demanding International Baccalaureate program, which provides more of a college-level education. Nelson plans to take actual college classes at Utah next year after she graduates from Spring Valley.

She will tour Utah in October, and Nelson hopes soccer will remain in her future.

“I am currently looking to become a potential walk-on,” Nelson wrote.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

