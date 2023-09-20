No. 1 Coronado, No. 2 Gorman play to draw in girls soccer — PHOTOS
The top two-ranked teams in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings played to a draw in a girls soccer match Tuesday night at Gorman. Here are photos from the match.
Coronado, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, and No. 2 Bishop Gorman played to a 1-1 draw in a girls soccer match Tuesday night at Gorman.
Aubrey Zappulla scored in the second half for Gorman (9-2-1, 6-1-1 5A Southern League) to draw even after a first-half Coronado (9-1-4, 5-0-3) goal.
Gorman plays at Desert Oasis at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and Coronado plays at No. 4 Liberty at 6 p.m. Thursday.
