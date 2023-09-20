83°F
Girls Soccer

No. 1 Coronado, No. 2 Gorman play to draw in girls soccer — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2023 - 9:24 pm
 
Updated September 19, 2023 - 10:09 pm
Bishop Gorman defender Grace Yager (18) heads the ball away from a Coronado player during the f ...
Bishop Gorman defender Grace Yager (18) heads the ball away from a Coronado player during the first half of their girls soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. No #23 on their roster. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Coronado forward Aubrey Wagner (24) battles for a header with Bishop Gorman midfielder Robyn Di ...
Coronado forward Aubrey Wagner (24) battles for a header with Bishop Gorman midfielder Robyn Dizon (11) during the second half of their girls soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. No #26 on their roster. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman forward Hunter Borgel (24) celebrates a goal with teammates against Coronado duri ...
Bishop Gorman forward Hunter Borgel (24) celebrates a goal with teammates against Coronado during the second half of their girls soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman midfielder Robyn Dizon (11) heads the ball away from Coronado during the first ha ...
Bishop Gorman midfielder Robyn Dizon (11) heads the ball away from Coronado during the first half of their girls soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman midfielder Amiya Warner (12) heads the ball away from Coronado forward Aubrey Wag ...
Bishop Gorman midfielder Amiya Warner (12) heads the ball away from Coronado forward Aubrey Wagner (24) during the first half of their girls soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Coronado defender Cate Gusick (20) kicks the ball from Bishop Gorman forward Hunter Borgel (24) ...
Coronado defender Cate Gusick (20) kicks the ball from Bishop Gorman forward Hunter Borgel (24) during the second half of their girls soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman midfielder Amiya Warner (12) goes down hard after colliding with Coronado defende ...
Bishop Gorman midfielder Amiya Warner (12) goes down hard after colliding with Coronado defender Kerrigyn Lynam (7) during the second half of their girls soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman defender Grace Yager (18) heads the ball upfield against Coronado during the firs ...
Bishop Gorman defender Grace Yager (18) heads the ball upfield against Coronado during the first half of their girls soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Coronado defender Cate Gusick (20) attempts to take the ball from Bishop Gorman forward Hunter ...
Coronado defender Cate Gusick (20) attempts to take the ball from Bishop Gorman forward Hunter Borgel (24) during the second half of their girls soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Coronado players battle with Bishop Gorman about the net on a corner kick during the second hal ...
Coronado players battle with Bishop Gorman about the net on a corner kick during the second half of their girls soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Coronado defender Saige Arens (18) gets tangled up with Bishop Gorman midfielder Kennedy Herma ...
Coronado defender Saige Arens (18) gets tangled up with Bishop Gorman midfielder Kennedy Herman (7) during the second half of their girls soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Coronado forward Aubrey Wagner (24) battles for the ball with Bishop Gorman (26) during the fir ...
Coronado forward Aubrey Wagner (24) battles for the ball with Bishop Gorman (26) during the first half of their girls soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. No #26 on their roster. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, and No. 2 Bishop Gorman played to a 1-1 draw in a girls soccer match Tuesday night at Gorman.

Aubrey Zappulla scored in the second half for Gorman (9-2-1, 6-1-1 5A Southern League) to draw even after a first-half Coronado (9-1-4, 5-0-3) goal.

Gorman plays at Desert Oasis at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and Coronado plays at No. 4 Liberty at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

