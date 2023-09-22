76°F
Girls Soccer

No. 1 Foothill defeats No. 4 Doral Academy in girls soccer — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2023 - 8:16 pm
 
Doral goalkeeper Kenadie Mashore (1) dives to make a save against Foothill midfielder Raquel Pa ...
Doral goalkeeper Kenadie Mashore (1) dives to make a save against Foothill midfielder Raquel Patalon (19) during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Foothill’s Raquel Patalon (19) and Ava Bertolani, right, celebrate their team’s goal over D ...
Foothill’s Raquel Patalon (19) and Ava Bertolani, right, celebrate their team’s goal over Doral Academy during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Foothill midfielder Tianna Hunsaker, center, bumps the ball forward while Doral center Peyton H ...
Foothill midfielder Tianna Hunsaker, center, bumps the ball forward while Doral center Peyton Hedstrom (14) kicks during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Foothill forward Aly Papka dribbles before scoring a goal on Doral Academy during a girls high ...
Foothill forward Aly Papka dribbles before scoring a goal on Doral Academy during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Foothill defender Natalia Hunsaker, left, competes for the ball with Doral forward Sanyi Thomps ...
Foothill defender Natalia Hunsaker, left, competes for the ball with Doral forward Sanyi Thompson (9) during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Doral’s Ryan Hedin (3) moves the ball away from her team’s goal during a girls hi ...
Doral’s Ryan Hedin (3) moves the ball away from her team’s goal during a girls high school soccer game against Foothill at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Foothill goalkeeper Kaitlyn Minghelli makes a save against Doral Academy during a girls high sc ...
Foothill goalkeeper Kaitlyn Minghelli makes a save against Doral Academy during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Foothill defender Savanna Truax, left, changes the direction of play while Doral forward Dasha ...
Foothill defender Savanna Truax, left, changes the direction of play while Doral forward Dasha Rosas (12) catches up to her during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Doral goalkeeper Kenadie Mashore (1) misses the save on Foothill’s goal during a girls h ...
Doral goalkeeper Kenadie Mashore (1) misses the save on Foothill’s goal during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Foothill midfielder Raquel Patalon celebrates her team’s goal during a girls high school ...
Foothill midfielder Raquel Patalon celebrates her team’s goal during a girls high school soccer game against Doral Academy at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Foothill defender Alia Bindrup, left, races for the ball against Doral forward Sanyi Thompson d ...
Foothill defender Alia Bindrup, left, races for the ball against Doral forward Sanyi Thompson during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Doral’s Gianna Davis (20) defends the goal against Foothill during a girls high school s ...
Doral’s Gianna Davis (20) defends the goal against Foothill during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Foothill midfielder Tianna Hunsaker, right, attempts a goal over Doral during a girls high scho ...
Foothill midfielder Tianna Hunsaker, right, attempts a goal over Doral during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Foothill midfielder Tianna Hunsaker dribbles before attempting a goal during a girls high schoo ...
Foothill midfielder Tianna Hunsaker dribbles before attempting a goal during a girls high school soccer game against Doral at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Four Falcons scored to lead Foothill, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, to a 4-0 home win over No. 4 Doral Academy in a girls soccer match Thursday.

Isabelle Simoneau, Aly Papka, Ryan Koontz and Lucy Anderson all scored for the Falcons (10-0-2, 8-0-0 4A Desert League), who have won eight straight.

Foothill plays at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Doral Academy (6-1-1, 6-1-1) hosts Legacy at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X

