No. 1 Foothill defeats No. 4 Doral Academy in girls soccer — PHOTOS
Foothill, the top-ranked Class 4A girls soccer team in the Review-Journal’s rankings, rolled to a home win over Doral Academy. Here are photos from the match.
Four Falcons scored to lead Foothill, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, to a 4-0 home win over No. 4 Doral Academy in a girls soccer match Thursday.
Isabelle Simoneau, Aly Papka, Ryan Koontz and Lucy Anderson all scored for the Falcons (10-0-2, 8-0-0 4A Desert League), who have won eight straight.
Foothill plays at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Doral Academy (6-1-1, 6-1-1) hosts Legacy at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
