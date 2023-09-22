No. 1 Foothill defeats No. 4 Doral Academy in girls soccer — PHOTOS

Foothill, the top-ranked Class 4A girls soccer team in the Review-Journal’s rankings, rolled to a home win over Doral Academy. Here are photos from the match.

Doral goalkeeper Kenadie Mashore (1) dives to make a save against Foothill midfielder Raquel Patalon (19) during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Foothill’s Raquel Patalon (19) and Ava Bertolani, right, celebrate their team’s goal over Doral Academy during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Foothill midfielder Tianna Hunsaker, center, bumps the ball forward while Doral center Peyton Hedstrom (14) kicks during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Foothill forward Aly Papka dribbles before scoring a goal on Doral Academy during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Foothill defender Natalia Hunsaker, left, competes for the ball with Doral forward Sanyi Thompson (9) during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Doral’s Ryan Hedin (3) moves the ball away from her team’s goal during a girls high school soccer game against Foothill at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Foothill goalkeeper Kaitlyn Minghelli makes a save against Doral Academy during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Foothill defender Savanna Truax, left, changes the direction of play while Doral forward Dasha Rosas (12) catches up to her during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Doral goalkeeper Kenadie Mashore (1) misses the save on Foothill’s goal during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Foothill midfielder Raquel Patalon celebrates her team’s goal during a girls high school soccer game against Doral Academy at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Foothill defender Alia Bindrup, left, races for the ball against Doral forward Sanyi Thompson during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Doral’s Gianna Davis (20) defends the goal against Foothill during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Foothill midfielder Tianna Hunsaker, right, attempts a goal over Doral during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Foothill midfielder Tianna Hunsaker dribbles before attempting a goal during a girls high school soccer game against Doral at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Four Falcons scored to lead Foothill, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, to a 4-0 home win over No. 4 Doral Academy in a girls soccer match Thursday.

Isabelle Simoneau, Aly Papka, Ryan Koontz and Lucy Anderson all scored for the Falcons (10-0-2, 8-0-0 4A Desert League), who have won eight straight.

Foothill plays at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Doral Academy (6-1-1, 6-1-1) hosts Legacy at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X