No. 2 Gorman edges No. 3 Faith Lutheran in girls soccer — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman held off reigning Class 5A girls soccer state champion Faith Lutheran for a home win Thursday. Here are photos from the game.
Stephenie Hackett scored on a penalty kick in the second half to give Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, a 2-1 home win over No. 3 Faith Lutheran in a girls soccer game Thursday.
Hunter Borgel scored on an assist from Kennedy Herman in the first half for the Gaels (4-1-0, 1-0-0 Class 5A Southern League).
Gorman hosts Arbor View at 6 p.m. Monday, and Faith Lutheran (2-2-1, 0-1-0), the reigning 5A state champion, hosts Liberty at 4 p.m. Monday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.