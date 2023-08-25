No. 2 Gorman edges No. 3 Faith Lutheran in girls soccer — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman held off reigning Class 5A girls soccer state champion Faith Lutheran for a home win Thursday. Here are photos from the game.

Bishop Gorman’s Stephenie Hackett (10) celebrates with her teammates after making a penalty kick during a game against Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran fullback Sophie Baumgart (32) tries to keep Bishop Gorman forward Hunter Borgel (24) from the ball during a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman midfielder Gwen Flemington (15) tries to keep the ball in her possession during a game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman forward Riley Rohr runs towards the ball during a game against Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran midfielder Jailynn Henry (42) eyes the ball as Bishop Gorman defensive player Brooke Pomerantz (17) runs to keep it in her possession during a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman defensive player Brooke Pomerantz waits to kick the ball in bounds during a game against Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Faith Lutheran girls soccer team regroups during halftime during a game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran midfielder Andrea Levya (10) kicks the ball into the air during a game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran midfielder Gloria Vancura (9) runs after the ball during a game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Stephenie Hackett (10) successfully makes a penalty kick during a game against Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman goalkeeper Valentina Moore (0) makes a save during a game against Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman defensive player Brooke Pomerantz (17) runs after the ball as Faith Lutheran forward Brianna Lee (33) races to keep it in bounds during a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stephenie Hackett scored on a penalty kick in the second half to give Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, a 2-1 home win over No. 3 Faith Lutheran in a girls soccer game Thursday.

Hunter Borgel scored on an assist from Kennedy Herman in the first half for the Gaels (4-1-0, 1-0-0 Class 5A Southern League).

Gorman hosts Arbor View at 6 p.m. Monday, and Faith Lutheran (2-2-1, 0-1-0), the reigning 5A state champion, hosts Liberty at 4 p.m. Monday.

