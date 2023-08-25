86°F
Girls Soccer

No. 2 Gorman edges No. 3 Faith Lutheran in girls soccer — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2023 - 9:40 pm
 
Bishop Gorman’s Stephenie Hackett (10) celebrates with her teammates after making a penalty k ...
Bishop Gorman’s Stephenie Hackett (10) celebrates with her teammates after making a penalty kick during a game against Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran fullback Sophie Baumgart (32) tries to keep Bishop Gorman forward Hunter Borgel ...
Faith Lutheran fullback Sophie Baumgart (32) tries to keep Bishop Gorman forward Hunter Borgel (24) from the ball during a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman midfielder Gwen Flemington (15) tries to keep the ball in her possession during a ...
Bishop Gorman midfielder Gwen Flemington (15) tries to keep the ball in her possession during a game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman forward Riley Rohr runs towards the ball during a game against Faith Lutheran at ...
Bishop Gorman forward Riley Rohr runs towards the ball during a game against Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran midfielder Jailynn Henry (42) eyes the ball as Bishop Gorman defensive player Br ...
Faith Lutheran midfielder Jailynn Henry (42) eyes the ball as Bishop Gorman defensive player Brooke Pomerantz (17) runs to keep it in her possession during a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman defensive player Brooke Pomerantz waits to kick the ball in bounds during a game ...
Bishop Gorman defensive player Brooke Pomerantz waits to kick the ball in bounds during a game against Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Faith Lutheran girls soccer team regroups during halftime during a game against Bishop Gorm ...
The Faith Lutheran girls soccer team regroups during halftime during a game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran midfielder Andrea Levya (10) kicks the ball into the air during a game against B ...
Faith Lutheran midfielder Andrea Levya (10) kicks the ball into the air during a game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran midfielder Gloria Vancura (9) runs after the ball during a game against Bishop G ...
Faith Lutheran midfielder Gloria Vancura (9) runs after the ball during a game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Stephenie Hackett (10) successfully makes a penalty kick during a game agains ...
Bishop Gorman’s Stephenie Hackett (10) successfully makes a penalty kick during a game against Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman goalkeeper Valentina Moore (0) makes a save during a game against Faith Lutheran ...
Bishop Gorman goalkeeper Valentina Moore (0) makes a save during a game against Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Stephenie Hackett (10) celebrates with her teammates after making a penalty k ...
Bishop Gorman’s Stephenie Hackett (10) celebrates with her teammates after making a penalty kick during a game against Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman defensive player Brooke Pomerantz (17) runs after the ball as Faith Lutheran forw ...
Bishop Gorman defensive player Brooke Pomerantz (17) runs after the ball as Faith Lutheran forward Brianna Lee (33) races to keep it in bounds during a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stephenie Hackett scored on a penalty kick in the second half to give Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, a 2-1 home win over No. 3 Faith Lutheran in a girls soccer game Thursday.

Hunter Borgel scored on an assist from Kennedy Herman in the first half for the Gaels (4-1-0, 1-0-0 Class 5A Southern League).

Gorman hosts Arbor View at 6 p.m. Monday, and Faith Lutheran (2-2-1, 0-1-0), the reigning 5A state champion, hosts Liberty at 4 p.m. Monday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

