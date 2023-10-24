75°F
Girls Soccer

No. 4 Coronado defeats No. 1 Gorman in girls soccer — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2023 - 11:27 pm
 
Updated October 26, 2023 - 4:35 pm
Coronado’s Megan Kingman (0) blocks a shot taken by Bishop Gorman’s Hunter Borgel ...
Coronado’s Megan Kingman (0) blocks a shot taken by Bishop Gorman’s Hunter Borgel (24) during a soccer game between Coronado High School and Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Audrey Swanis (5) takes a shot during a soccer game between Coronado Hig ...
Bishop Gorman’s Audrey Swanis (5) takes a shot during a soccer game between Coronado High School and Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Stephenie Hackett (10) takes a shot around Coronado’s Jaelah Lice ...
Bishop Gorman’s Stephenie Hackett (10) takes a shot around Coronado’s Jaelah Licea-Greene (14) during a soccer game between Coronado High School and Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Jaelah Licea-Greene (14) misses a header while Coronado’s Megan K ...
Bishop Gorman’s Jaelah Licea-Greene (14) misses a header while Coronado’s Megan Kingman (0) prepares to catch the ball during a soccer game between Coronado High School and Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s goalies blocks a shot taken by a Coronado player during a soccer game be ...
Bishop Gorman’s goalies blocks a shot taken by a Coronado player during a soccer game between Coronado High School and Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Bishop Gorman player attempts to move the ball around two Coronado players during a soccer ga ...
A Bishop Gorman player attempts to move the ball around two Coronado players during a soccer game between Coronado High School and Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Ryan Neel (9) and Bishop Gorman’s Robyn Dizon (11) chase after the bal ...
Coronado’s Ryan Neel (9) and Bishop Gorman’s Robyn Dizon (11) chase after the ball during a soccer game between Coronado High School and Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado players celebrate after making a goal during a soccer game between Coronado High Schoo ...
Coronado players celebrate after making a goal during a soccer game between Coronado High School and Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Hunter Borgel (24) and Coronado’s Kerrigyn Lynam (7) fight for th ...
Bishop Gorman’s Hunter Borgel (24) and Coronado’s Kerrigyn Lynam (7) fight for the ball during a soccer game between Coronado High School and Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Bishop Gorman and Coronado player collide in the air during a soccer game between Coronado Hi ...
A Bishop Gorman and Coronado player collide in the air during a soccer game between Coronado High School and Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Aubrey Wagner (24) and Bishop Gorman’s Jaelah Licea-Greene (14) fight ...
Coronado’s Aubrey Wagner (24) and Bishop Gorman’s Jaelah Licea-Greene (14) fight for the ball during a soccer game between Coronado High School and Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Hunter Borgel (24) takes a shot against Coronado’s Megan Kingman ...
Bishop Gorman’s Hunter Borgel (24) takes a shot against Coronado’s Megan Kingman (0) during a soccer game between Coronado High School and Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman and Coronado players fight for the ball during a soccer game between Coronado Hig ...
Bishop Gorman and Coronado players fight for the ball during a soccer game between Coronado High School and Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Hunter Borgel (24) takes a shot against Coronado’s Megan Kingman ...
Bishop Gorman’s Hunter Borgel (24) takes a shot against Coronado’s Megan Kingman (0) during a soccer game between Coronado High School and Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Hunter Borgel (24) takes control of the ball while Coronado’s Cat ...
Bishop Gorman’s Hunter Borgel (24) takes control of the ball while Coronado’s Cate Gusick (20) looks to move around her during a soccer game between Coronado High School and Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A referee complains to Coronado’s Assistant Principal about some of the players during a ...
A referee speaks to Coronado's assistant principal during a soccer game between Coronado High School and Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ryan Neel scored two goals to lead Coronado, ranked No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, to a 3-1 home win over No. 1 Bishop Gorman in a girls soccer match Monday.

Abby Obregon scored a goal, and Aubrey Wagner, Tia Garr and Allison Kleiner each registered an assist for the Cougars (14-4-5, 10-3-4 5A Southern League).

Coronado hosts No. 2 Liberty at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Gorman (16-3-2, 13-2-2) hosts Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

