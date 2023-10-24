No. 4 Coronado defeats No. 1 Gorman in girls soccer — PHOTOS
Coronado defeated Bishop Gorman in a home girls soccer match Monday. Here are photos from the match.
Ryan Neel scored two goals to lead Coronado, ranked No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, to a 3-1 home win over No. 1 Bishop Gorman in a girls soccer match Monday.
Abby Obregon scored a goal, and Aubrey Wagner, Tia Garr and Allison Kleiner each registered an assist for the Cougars (14-4-5, 10-3-4 5A Southern League).
Coronado hosts No. 2 Liberty at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Gorman (16-3-2, 13-2-2) hosts Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
