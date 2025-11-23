Pahranagat Valley beats Tonopah for Class 1A state football title

Jesse Stewart scored on Pahranagat Valley’s first play from scrimmage and the Panthers rolled past Tonopah to win the Class 1A state football title on Saturday.

Tonopah's quarterback Dustin Otteson (30) is pushed out of bound by Pahranagat Valley's defensive back Braxten Tsosie (34) during the first half of a Class 1A football state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. Pahranagat Valley won 32-6. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tonopah's running back Adelaido Salgado (14) catches a pass in front of Pahranagat Valley's defensive back Braxten Tsosie (34) during the second half of a Class 1A football state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. Pahranagat Valley won 32-6. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pahranagat Valley's quarterback Jesse Stewart (5) is taken down by Tonopah's linebackers Brekken Miller (20) and Levi Harhay (12) during the second half of a Class 1A football state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. Pahranagat Valley won 32-6. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pahranagat Valley's quarterback Jesse Stewart (5) is chased down by Tonopah's defensive end Adelaido Salgado (14) during the second half of a Class 1A football state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. Pahranagat Valley won 32-6. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pahranagat Valley's quarterback Jesse Stewart (5) is taken down by Tonopah's defensive end Adelaido Salgado (14) during the second half of a Class 1A football state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. Pahranagat Valley won 32-6. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pahranagat Valley's running back Todd Hansen (22) catches a pass as Tonopah's defensive end Adelaido Salgado (14) defends during the second half of a Class 1A football state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. Pahranagat Valley won 32-6. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tonopah's quarterback Dustin Otteson (30) scores a touchdown against Pahranagat Valley during the second half of a Class 1A football state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. Pahranagat Valley won 32-6. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pahranagat Valley High School fans cheer for their team during a Class 1A football state championship game against Tonopah on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. Pahranagat Valley won 32-6. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pahranagat Valley's linebacker Rex Marshall (32) tackles Tonopah's quarterback Dustin Otteson (30) during the second half of a Class 1A football state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. Pahranagat Valley won 32-6. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tonopah's running back Adelaido Salgado (14) dives but unable to catch a pass as Pahranagat Valley's linebacker Todd Hansen (22) looks on during a Class 1A football state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. Pahranagat Valley won 32-6. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pahranagat Valley players pose for a photo as they celebrate their 32-6 win against Tonopah High School during a Class 1A football state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pahranagat Valley High School cheerleaders and fans celebrate their school 32-6 win against Tonopah High School during a Class 1A football state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Football can be a game of momentum. It took Pahranagat Valley just one offensive snap Saturday to seize it.

Jesse Stewart scored on the Panthers’ first play from scrimmage, and Pahranagat Valley rolled to a 32-6 win over Tonopah for the Class 1A state football title at Bishop Gorman High.

“It just felt so awesome to come out and punch them in the mouth and score first,” Stewart said. “We could tell from then we had the momentum, and we just kept it the rest of the game, and it was so sweet.”

Stewart’s 47-yard TD run came after Pahranagat Valley’s defense forced a fumble on Tonopah’s opening drive and Rex Marshall recovered to give the Panthers the ball in Tonopah territory.

“To have a quick turnover like that right at the beginning when you don’t start with the ball, now you just change the possession there real quick,” Panthers coach Brett Hansen said. “It’s good to see things we installed and planned for work. Those kids came out and executed their butts off. And they got after it.”

Stewart, a senior quarterback, led the way with 168 rushing yards on 21 carries. He completed 5 of 9 passes for 42 yards and a score for the Panthers (12-1), who defeated Tonopah in the championship game for the second consecutive season.

Braxten Tsosie added 142 rushing yards on 16 carries and caught an 11-yard TD pass from Stewart for Pahranagat Valley, which lost 26-16 to Tonopah (12-1) on Sept. 26.

“Coming into this year, my senior year, it’s so real that you’ll never play this game again,” Stewart said. “They beat us earlier this year, and we kind of were embarrassed. But we worked our butts off. The whole intensity at practice changed. We all were ready to go. We were all coming out to hit. Everything changed.”

Stewart hit Tsosie with a swing pass that turned into an 11-yard score with 5:50 to go in the first quarter to push the Panthers’ lead to 14-0, and Tonopah never really threatened.

After scoring quickly in the first half, the Panthers used a pair of long drives in the second half to salt away the game. Pahranagat Valley drove 80 yards on 12 plays, eating up 6:30 off the clock on the opening drive of the second half. That drive was capped by a 2-yard TD run from Todd Hansen, who had two scoring runs.

The Panthers added a 10-play, 64-yard drive that took 4:55, capped by a 21-yard TD run by Tsosie that made it 26-0 with 10:40 to play.

“That’s still the forte of our team — just to kill any hope they have,” Stewart said of the long drives. “There have been teams that have done that to us, and man, it’s just demoralizing.”

Trueitt Staley had three tackles for loss, including two sacks, to key the Panthers on defense.

Tonopah’s Dustin Otteson rushed for 121 yards on 29 carries, including a 5-yard TD run that got the Muckers on the board with 5:07 to play.

It was the 25th state football championship for the Panthers, more than any team in any class in state history.

“There’s really high expectations,” Stewart said. “I think we have more state championships than Gorman. The town (Alamo) is depending on you to win, so it’s a lot of stress, for sure. But pressure can make you a great player, and that’s what I love about this program.”