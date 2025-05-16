Palo Verde beats Centennial, advances to 5A state softball final

The Palo Verde softball team will look to cap an undefeated season in Saturday’s Class 5A state championship game against an opponent to be determined.

State roundup: Durango prevails in 12th to reach 4A title game — PHOTOS

Palo Verde head coach Kelly Glass talks with her players in a timeout against Reed during day one of the 5A softball state tournament from Hixson Park at UNR on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Reno. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

RENO — The Palo Verde softball team will play for a state championship after defeating Centennial 5-2 in a winners’ bracket state semifinal at the Class 5A state tournament Friday at UNR’s Hixson Park.

Palo Verde (24-0), the Southern Region champion, advances to the title game at 10 a.m. Saturday against the winner of Friday’s pending elimination game between Centennial (19-14), the South’s No. 2 seed, and Northern champion Spanish Springs (26-12-1).

The Centennial-Spanish Springs winner will have to defeat Palo Verde twice to claim the title.

Spanish Springs defeated South No. 2 seed Reed 7-6 in an elimination game earlier Friday.

Centennial defeated Spanish Springs 9-3 in Thursday’s opening round, while Palo Verde beat Reed 10-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.