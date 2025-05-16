87°F
Nevada Preps

Palo Verde beats Centennial, advances to 5A state softball final

Palo Verde head coach Kelly Glass talks with her players in a timeout against Reed during day o ...
Palo Verde head coach Kelly Glass talks with her players in a timeout against Reed during day one of the 5A softball state tournament from Hixson Park at UNR on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Reno. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By Carter Eckl Special to the Review-Journal
May 16, 2025 - 2:42 pm
 

RENO — The Palo Verde softball team will play for a state championship after defeating Centennial 5-2 in a winners’ bracket state semifinal at the Class 5A state tournament Friday at UNR’s Hixson Park.

Palo Verde (24-0), the Southern Region champion, advances to the title game at 10 a.m. Saturday against the winner of Friday’s pending elimination game between Centennial (19-14), the South’s No. 2 seed, and Northern champion Spanish Springs (26-12-1).

The Centennial-Spanish Springs winner will have to defeat Palo Verde twice to claim the title.

Spanish Springs defeated South No. 2 seed Reed 7-6 in an elimination game earlier Friday.

Centennial defeated Spanish Springs 9-3 in Thursday’s opening round, while Palo Verde beat Reed 10-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

