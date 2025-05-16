Palo Verde beats Centennial, advances to 5A state softball final
The Palo Verde softball team will look to cap an undefeated season in Saturday’s Class 5A state championship game against an opponent to be determined.
RENO — The Palo Verde softball team will play for a state championship after defeating Centennial 5-2 in a winners’ bracket state semifinal at the Class 5A state tournament Friday at UNR’s Hixson Park.
Palo Verde (24-0), the Southern Region champion, advances to the title game at 10 a.m. Saturday against the winner of Friday’s pending elimination game between Centennial (19-14), the South’s No. 2 seed, and Northern champion Spanish Springs (26-12-1).
The Centennial-Spanish Springs winner will have to defeat Palo Verde twice to claim the title.
Spanish Springs defeated South No. 2 seed Reed 7-6 in an elimination game earlier Friday.
Centennial defeated Spanish Springs 9-3 in Thursday’s opening round, while Palo Verde beat Reed 10-1.
