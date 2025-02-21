Palo Verde beats Desert Oasis to earn 1st flag football state title

53°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2025 - 9:25 pm
 

Top-seeded Palo Verde claimed its first flag football state championship with a 30-12 victory over No. 3 Desert Oasis in the Class 5A title game Thursday at Allegiant Stadium.

Palo Verde (22-2) broke through after losing to Shadow Ridge in the title game last year. Desert Oasis (22-3) was seeking its first 5A title after claiming the 4A crown in 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

