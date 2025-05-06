Palo Verde begins 5A baseball playoffs without its head coach

Palo Verde athletic director Joe Aznarez would not say why Dustin Romero was not coaching the defending state champions when the region baseball playoffs began Monday.

Palo Verde players cheer during their playoff game against Foothill before the game was suspended due to rain at Palo Verde High School on Monday, May 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde acting baseball coach Charlie Cerrone, right, looks on as officials move to suspend a playoff game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, May 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde acting baseball coach Charlie Cerrone looks on as officials move to suspend a playoff game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, May 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde began its quest to defend its Class 5A state baseball title without its head coach when the Southern Region playoffs started Monday.

Dustin Romero, who led the Panthers to the 5A Southern Region and state titles last year, was not in the dugout coaching the team Monday when it opened against Foothill.

“Decisions were made over the weekend,” Palo Verde athletic director Joe Aznarez said at Monday’s game. “That status is that Dustin is not coaching the team right now and coach (Charlie) Cerrone is.”

Aznarez declined to comment on why Romero is not coaching the team or his status with the program. He also said there is no timetable on whether Romero would return or how long Cerrone will coach the team.

“Charlie’s going to be coaching the team in our next game,” Aznarez said.

Cerrone declined to comment and referred all questions to administrators. Romero declined to comment on his status as Palo Verde’s coach when contacted by text message.

Palo Verde’s athletic office and principal’s office declined to comment when contacted by phone earlier Monday, and Clark County School District communications did not respond when contacted for comment. Multiple parents at Monday’s game declined to comment on the situation.

Palo Verde finished 21-8 in the regular season and clinched the 5A Mountain League regular-season title and a No. 1 seed in the Southern Region playoffs.

Romero took over the Panthers last season, and they went 28-11 en route to winning the school’s second state baseball title.

Palo Verde’s opening-round game against Foothill was suspended because of rain in the bottom of the first inning with the score 0-0. All four 5A Southern Region baseball games were suspended or postponed because of rain.

The games will be made up or resumed at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The rest of the 5A Southern Region tournament is being pushed back a day and will end Saturday with the title game.

