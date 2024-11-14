Palo Verde dozen among locals signing with colleges — FULL LIST

Check out the high school athletes from Southern Nevada who signed financial aid agreements Wednesday to play in college in a variety of sports.

Not all Southern Nevada schools are created equally in terms of success in athletics.

Wednesday was national signing day, when athletes sign their financial aid agreements (formerly letters of intent) with colleges. Many schools had no participants, but Palo Verde had 12.

“We have some well-versed coaches and athletes here,” Panthers athletic director Joseph Aznarez said. “They are 100 percent committed to their crafts, and they put in a lot of time and hard work.”

A dozen senior athletes gathered in the Palo Verde gym Wednesday with coaches, parents and staff to celebrate their achievements.

Swimmer Max Carlsen was among the most heavily recruited Panthers. The four-time individual state champion helped Palo Verde win its 10th consecutive state title last season. He’ll be heading for 34-time ACC champion N.C. State next fall.

Carlsen said the day was a dream come true.

“During my freshman or sophomore year, I was swimming and I got a record,” he said. “That put things in perspective, and I realized that I could take things to the next level.”

Shortstop Ethan Clauss landed a spot on the LSU baseball team. Clauss, who helped the Panthers win the state championship last season, said he was still having trouble comprehending his achievement.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “I can’t wait to get there and do my thing. It’s a whole different game, but I trust myself and my ability.”

Clauss was one of four baseball players in attendance. Brady Dallimore (TCU), Taylor Johns (Grand Canyon) and Andrew Suitor (Taft College) also signed.

Bishop Gorman also had a disproportionate number of signees, led by pitcher James Whitaker, who will play baseball at Northwestern next year. Whitaker completed the spring with a 3.53 ERA and 48 strikeouts.

Thirteen Gaels from five sports signed. There will be more, as football players do not sign until January.

Among other noteworthy signees Wednesday was Liberty wrestler Melvin Whitehead. The three-time state champion is headed for Arizona State

Liberty’s Natalie Collins also signed to play women’s soccer at Boise State. She had a team-high 16 goals this fall as the Patriots were the 5A state runners-up.

Foothill’s Tianna Hunsaker is headed for BYU to play women’s soccer. She was fifth in the state this fall with 45 goals.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

Southern Nevada signees

Bishop Gorman

Lauren Bennett, acrobatics/tumbling, Iona

Nolan Eberwein, baseball, USC

Jacob Freitas, baseball, Dominican University

Ryan Hunter, baseball, Rice

James Whitaker, baseball, Northwestern

Kekoa Young, baseball, CSN

Aden Andersen, boys lacrosse, Manhattan

Benjamin Urso, boys lacrosse, Concordia

Valentina Moore, girls soccer, Southern Baptist

Riley Rohr, girls soccer, Utah Tech

Amiya Warner, girls soccer, Arizona

Alexa Ham, girls volleyball, UNR

Brooklynn Williams, girls volleyball, UNLV

Centennial

Kyle Kono, baseball, Bemidji State

Tyler Jackson, baseball, Seattle University

Ayla Williams, girls basketball, San Diego

Natalie Penniston-Johns, girls soccer, Centralia College

Coronado

Mason Abittan, boys basketball, UNLV

Rachel Schwartz, girls volleyball, UC Riverside

Faith Lutheran

Kade Gerboc-Chun, baseball, Hawaii Pacific

Ace Hansen, baseball, Wofford

Jacey Phillips, girls soccer, Western Kentucky

Riley Renteria, girls soccer, Evansville

Foothill

Tyler Straily, baseball, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Tianna Hunsaker, girls soccer, BYU

Hailey Gilbertson, softball, UNLV

Liberty

Natalie Collins, girls soccer, Boise State

Melvin Whitehead, wrestling, Arizona State

Palo Verde

Ethan Clauss, baseball, LSU

Brady Dallimore, baseball, TCU

Tanner Johns, baseball, Grand Canyon

Andrew Suitor, baseball, Taft College

Max Carlsen, boys swimming, N.C. State

Eli Nelson, boys volleyball, Fairleigh Dickinson

Kate Camp, girls volleyball, Northern Arizona

Mya Bartlett, softball, Idaho State

Bradi Odom, softball, East Central

Paige Brandes, softball, Henderson State

Madi Malloy, softball, CSN

Taylor Mendez, softball, San Francisco