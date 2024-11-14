56°F
Palo Verde dozen among locals signing with colleges — FULL LIST

Palo Verde coach Dustin Romero talks about four of his players as they prepare to sign their fi ...
Palo Verde coach Dustin Romero talks about four of his players as they prepare to sign their financial aid agreements at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. The players are, from left, Ethan Clauss who will play for Louisiana State University Brady Dallimore who will play for Texas Christian University, Tanner Johns who will play for Grand Canyon University, and Andrew Suitor who will play for Taft College. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde baseball players, from left, Ethan Clauss, Brady Dallimore and Tanner Johns prepare to sign their financial aid agreements for Louisiana State University, Texas Christian University and Grand Canyon University respectively during a ceremony at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde baseball players, from left, Tanner Johns, Ethan Clauss and Brady Dallimore prepare to sign their financial aid agreements for Grand Canyon University, Louisiana State University and Texas Christian University respectively during a ceremony at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde athletes, from left, volleyball Kate Camp, Taylor Mendez, Eli Nelson, baseball Tanner Johns, Ethan Clauss and Brady Dallimore, Andrew Suitor, softball Mya Bartlett, Bradi Odom, Paige Brandes, Madi Malloy and swimming Max Carlsen prepare to sign their financial aid agreements during a ceremony at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde baseball player Ethan Clauss smiles as a family member sets up props before he signs a financial aid agreement for Louisiana State University during a ceremony at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde baseball player Ethan Clauss signs a financial aid agreement for Louisiana State University with his mom Jen Clauss, dad Josh Clauss and coach Dustin Romero, standing, during a ceremony at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde baseball player Ethan Clauss prepares to sign a financial aid agreement for Louisiana State University with his mom Jen Clauss, dad Josh Clauss and coach Dustin Romero, standing, during a ceremony at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde baseball player Ethan Clauss signs a financial aid agreement for Louisiana State University with his mom Jen Clauss, dad Josh Clauss during a ceremony at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde baseball player Brady Dallimore signs a financial aid agreements for Louisiana State University with sister Mandi Dallimore, left, Melanie Dallimore and dad Brian Dallimore during a ceremony at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde baseball player Tanner Johns prepares to sign a financial aid agreements for Grand Canyon University with sisters Taylor Johns, left, Breya Hee, mom Dena Johns and dad Matthew Johns during a ceremony at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde swimmer Max Carlsen shows his signed financial aid agreement for North Carolina State University with his parents Rene and Emily Carlsen during a ceremony at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde baseball player Tanner Johns shows his signed financial aid agreements for Grand Canyon University with sisters Taylor Johns, left, Breya Hee, mom Dena Johns and dad Matthew Johns during a ceremony at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde baseball player Brady Dallimore signs a financial aid agreements for Louisiana State University with sister Mandi Dallimore, left, Melanie Dallimore and dad Brian Dallimore during a ceremony at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde swimmer Max Carlsen prepares to sign a financial aid agreement for North Carolina State University with his parents Rene and Emily Carlsen during a ceremony at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2024 - 6:53 pm
 

Not all Southern Nevada schools are created equally in terms of success in athletics.

Wednesday was national signing day, when athletes sign their financial aid agreements (formerly letters of intent) with colleges. Many schools had no participants, but Palo Verde had 12.

“We have some well-versed coaches and athletes here,” Panthers athletic director Joseph Aznarez said. “They are 100 percent committed to their crafts, and they put in a lot of time and hard work.”

A dozen senior athletes gathered in the Palo Verde gym Wednesday with coaches, parents and staff to celebrate their achievements.

Swimmer Max Carlsen was among the most heavily recruited Panthers. The four-time individual state champion helped Palo Verde win its 10th consecutive state title last season. He’ll be heading for 34-time ACC champion N.C. State next fall.

Carlsen said the day was a dream come true.

“During my freshman or sophomore year, I was swimming and I got a record,” he said. “That put things in perspective, and I realized that I could take things to the next level.”

Shortstop Ethan Clauss landed a spot on the LSU baseball team. Clauss, who helped the Panthers win the state championship last season, said he was still having trouble comprehending his achievement.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “I can’t wait to get there and do my thing. It’s a whole different game, but I trust myself and my ability.”

Clauss was one of four baseball players in attendance. Brady Dallimore (TCU), Taylor Johns (Grand Canyon) and Andrew Suitor (Taft College) also signed.

Bishop Gorman also had a disproportionate number of signees, led by pitcher James Whitaker, who will play baseball at Northwestern next year. Whitaker completed the spring with a 3.53 ERA and 48 strikeouts.

Thirteen Gaels from five sports signed. There will be more, as football players do not sign until January.

Among other noteworthy signees Wednesday was Liberty wrestler Melvin Whitehead. The three-time state champion is headed for Arizona State

Liberty’s Natalie Collins also signed to play women’s soccer at Boise State. She had a team-high 16 goals this fall as the Patriots were the 5A state runners-up.

Foothill’s Tianna Hunsaker is headed for BYU to play women’s soccer. She was fifth in the state this fall with 45 goals.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

