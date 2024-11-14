Palo Verde dozen among locals signing with colleges — FULL LIST
Check out the high school athletes from Southern Nevada who signed financial aid agreements Wednesday to play in college in a variety of sports.
Not all Southern Nevada schools are created equally in terms of success in athletics.
Wednesday was national signing day, when athletes sign their financial aid agreements (formerly letters of intent) with colleges. Many schools had no participants, but Palo Verde had 12.
“We have some well-versed coaches and athletes here,” Panthers athletic director Joseph Aznarez said. “They are 100 percent committed to their crafts, and they put in a lot of time and hard work.”
A dozen senior athletes gathered in the Palo Verde gym Wednesday with coaches, parents and staff to celebrate their achievements.
Swimmer Max Carlsen was among the most heavily recruited Panthers. The four-time individual state champion helped Palo Verde win its 10th consecutive state title last season. He’ll be heading for 34-time ACC champion N.C. State next fall.
Carlsen said the day was a dream come true.
“During my freshman or sophomore year, I was swimming and I got a record,” he said. “That put things in perspective, and I realized that I could take things to the next level.”
Shortstop Ethan Clauss landed a spot on the LSU baseball team. Clauss, who helped the Panthers win the state championship last season, said he was still having trouble comprehending his achievement.
“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “I can’t wait to get there and do my thing. It’s a whole different game, but I trust myself and my ability.”
Clauss was one of four baseball players in attendance. Brady Dallimore (TCU), Taylor Johns (Grand Canyon) and Andrew Suitor (Taft College) also signed.
Bishop Gorman also had a disproportionate number of signees, led by pitcher James Whitaker, who will play baseball at Northwestern next year. Whitaker completed the spring with a 3.53 ERA and 48 strikeouts.
Thirteen Gaels from five sports signed. There will be more, as football players do not sign until January.
Among other noteworthy signees Wednesday was Liberty wrestler Melvin Whitehead. The three-time state champion is headed for Arizona State
Liberty’s Natalie Collins also signed to play women’s soccer at Boise State. She had a team-high 16 goals this fall as the Patriots were the 5A state runners-up.
Foothill’s Tianna Hunsaker is headed for BYU to play women’s soccer. She was fifth in the state this fall with 45 goals.
Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.
Southern Nevada signees
Bishop Gorman
Lauren Bennett, acrobatics/tumbling, Iona
Nolan Eberwein, baseball, USC
Jacob Freitas, baseball, Dominican University
Ryan Hunter, baseball, Rice
James Whitaker, baseball, Northwestern
Kekoa Young, baseball, CSN
Aden Andersen, boys lacrosse, Manhattan
Benjamin Urso, boys lacrosse, Concordia
Valentina Moore, girls soccer, Southern Baptist
Riley Rohr, girls soccer, Utah Tech
Amiya Warner, girls soccer, Arizona
Alexa Ham, girls volleyball, UNR
Brooklynn Williams, girls volleyball, UNLV
Centennial
Kyle Kono, baseball, Bemidji State
Tyler Jackson, baseball, Seattle University
Ayla Williams, girls basketball, San Diego
Natalie Penniston-Johns, girls soccer, Centralia College
Coronado
Mason Abittan, boys basketball, UNLV
Rachel Schwartz, girls volleyball, UC Riverside
Faith Lutheran
Kade Gerboc-Chun, baseball, Hawaii Pacific
Ace Hansen, baseball, Wofford
Jacey Phillips, girls soccer, Western Kentucky
Riley Renteria, girls soccer, Evansville
Foothill
Tyler Straily, baseball, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tianna Hunsaker, girls soccer, BYU
Hailey Gilbertson, softball, UNLV
Liberty
Natalie Collins, girls soccer, Boise State
Melvin Whitehead, wrestling, Arizona State
Palo Verde
Ethan Clauss, baseball, LSU
Brady Dallimore, baseball, TCU
Tanner Johns, baseball, Grand Canyon
Andrew Suitor, baseball, Taft College
Max Carlsen, boys swimming, N.C. State
Eli Nelson, boys volleyball, Fairleigh Dickinson
Kate Camp, girls volleyball, Northern Arizona
Mya Bartlett, softball, Idaho State
Bradi Odom, softball, East Central
Paige Brandes, softball, Henderson State
Madi Malloy, softball, CSN
Taylor Mendez, softball, San Francisco