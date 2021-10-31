Palo Verde girls complete sweep of 5A state tennis titles

Palo Verde’s Jessica Bernales won the Class 5A girls singles championship Saturday, and teammates Cambell Ricci and Paisha Douglas took the doubles crown.

Palo Verde's Cambell Ricci accepts a state title medal alongside Paisha Douglas for winning the girls doubles class 5A championship match on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark's Sanjeev Chundu hits to Bishop Manogue's Masato Kato during a boys singles class 5A championship match on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. Chundu won the match. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran's Nicco Ripamonti hits to Reno during as boys double class 5A championship match on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. Faith Lutheran won the state title. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Reno's Jeffrey Rinehart hits to Faith Lutheran during a boys doubles class 5A championship match on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. Faith Lutheran won the match. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran's Arianna Van Howweling hits to Palo Verde's Jessica Bernales during a girls singes class 5A championship match on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. Bernales won the match. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Reno's Brody Friedman hits to Faith Lutheran during a boys doubles class 5A championship match on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. Faith Lutheran won the match. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran's Stephen Dobrev hits to Reno while playing a boys doubles match with Nicco Ripamonti during a class 5A championship match on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran's Nicco Ripamonti hits to Reno while playing a boys doubles match with Stephen Dobrev during a class 5A championship match on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran's Stephen Dobrev hits to Reno during a boys doubles class 5A championship match on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Reno's Brody Friedman hits to Faith Lutheran during a boys doubles class 5A championship match on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. Faitih Lutheran won the match. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Reno's Jeffrey Rinehart hits to Faith Lutheran during a boys doubles class 5A championship match on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Reno's Brody Friedman, left, and Jeffrey Rinehart, second from left, congratulate Faith Lutheran's Stephen Dobrev, third from left, and Nicco Ripamonti after they won the boys doubles class 5A championship match on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

One day after claiming the Class 5A state girls team tennis championship, Palo Verde finished off a sweep with the singles and doubles titles.

Jessica Bernales defeated Faith Lutheran’s Arianna Van Houweling 6-3, 6-1 in the singles final, and Cambell Ricci and Paisha Douglas swept McKenna Demarce and Natalie Walsh 6-3, 6-1 for the doubles crown Saturday at Bishop Gorman.

Clark’s Sanjeev Chundu won the 5A boys singles championship, 6-2, 6-0 over Bishop Manogue’s Masato Kato. Faith Lutheran’s Nicco Ripamonti and Stephen Dobrev rallied to defeat Reno’s Jeffrey Rinehart and Brody Friedman 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 to add the boys doubles crown to the team title they helped the Crusaders win Friday.

Basic swept the 4A singles championships on its home court. Sam Battistone closed out a dominant run to the boys title by defeating teammate Joseph Stellavato 6-2, 6-2. Battistone dropped a total of seven games in his five state tournament matches.

Basic’s Carmela Garcia-Rubio won the girls singles title in a 6-0, 6-1 decision over Sierra Vista’s Irene Cho.

Silverado’s Will Cox and Arion Dema swept Shadow Ridge’s William Dexheimer and Brock Morrow 6-1, 6-2 for the boys doubles championship. Sierra Vista’s Claudia Murdasanu and Kelliya Keodara took out Doral Academy’s Madison Clark and Ruth Robison 6-1, 6-2 for the girls doubles crown.

Adelson’s Adan Tarquino won the Class 3A boys singles title at Bishop Gorman, beating The Meadows’ Michael Buchmiller 6-0, 7-6 (1). The Meadows’ Sophia Yang won the girls singles crown, 6-2, 6-0 over teammate Katherine Chau.

Boulder City’s Kenny Rose and Kannon Rose won the 3A boys doubles title, 6-3, 6-4 over Ryan Roxarzade and Alberto Pereira. The Meadows’ Miranda Paek and Beverly Wang edged teammates Nishelle Phansalkar-Michalik 7-5, 6-3 in the girls doubles final.

