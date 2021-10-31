Palo Verde girls complete sweep of 5A state tennis titles
Palo Verde’s Jessica Bernales won the Class 5A girls singles championship Saturday, and teammates Cambell Ricci and Paisha Douglas took the doubles crown.
One day after claiming the Class 5A state girls team tennis championship, Palo Verde finished off a sweep with the singles and doubles titles.
Jessica Bernales defeated Faith Lutheran’s Arianna Van Houweling 6-3, 6-1 in the singles final, and Cambell Ricci and Paisha Douglas swept McKenna Demarce and Natalie Walsh 6-3, 6-1 for the doubles crown Saturday at Bishop Gorman.
Clark’s Sanjeev Chundu won the 5A boys singles championship, 6-2, 6-0 over Bishop Manogue’s Masato Kato. Faith Lutheran’s Nicco Ripamonti and Stephen Dobrev rallied to defeat Reno’s Jeffrey Rinehart and Brody Friedman 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 to add the boys doubles crown to the team title they helped the Crusaders win Friday.
Basic swept the 4A singles championships on its home court. Sam Battistone closed out a dominant run to the boys title by defeating teammate Joseph Stellavato 6-2, 6-2. Battistone dropped a total of seven games in his five state tournament matches.
Basic’s Carmela Garcia-Rubio won the girls singles title in a 6-0, 6-1 decision over Sierra Vista’s Irene Cho.
Silverado’s Will Cox and Arion Dema swept Shadow Ridge’s William Dexheimer and Brock Morrow 6-1, 6-2 for the boys doubles championship. Sierra Vista’s Claudia Murdasanu and Kelliya Keodara took out Doral Academy’s Madison Clark and Ruth Robison 6-1, 6-2 for the girls doubles crown.
Adelson’s Adan Tarquino won the Class 3A boys singles title at Bishop Gorman, beating The Meadows’ Michael Buchmiller 6-0, 7-6 (1). The Meadows’ Sophia Yang won the girls singles crown, 6-2, 6-0 over teammate Katherine Chau.
Boulder City’s Kenny Rose and Kannon Rose won the 3A boys doubles title, 6-3, 6-4 over Ryan Roxarzade and Alberto Pereira. The Meadows’ Miranda Paek and Beverly Wang edged teammates Nishelle Phansalkar-Michalik 7-5, 6-3 in the girls doubles final.
