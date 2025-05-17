Palo Verde softball caps undefeated season with 5A state title

Palo Verde defeated Centennial in the Class 5A state championship game Saturday at UNR’s Hixson Park to become the state’s first undefeated softball champion.

Palo Verde’s Ava Koenig delivers against Centennial during the NIAA softball state championship game at Hixson Park in Reno on May 17, 2025. (Jason Bean/Special to the Review-Journal)

Palo Verde’s Taylor Johns tags out Centennial’s Valeria Lopez at second base during the NIAA softball state championship game at Hixson Park in Reno on May 17, 2025. (Jason Bean/Special to the Review-Journal)

Palo Verde celebrates after defeating Centennial 7-3 to win the NIAA state softball championship at Hixson Park in Reno on May 17, 2025. (Jason Bean/Special to the Review-Journal)

Palo Verde head coach Kelly Glass celebrates with her team after defeating Centennial 7-3 to win the NIAA state softball championship at Hixson Park in Reno on May 17, 2025. (Jason Bean/Special to the Review-Journal)

Palo Verde’s Paige Brandes hugs head coach Kelly Glass after defeating Centennial 7-3 to win the NIAA state softball championship at Hixson Park in Reno on May 17, 2025. (Jason Bean/Special to the Review-Journal)

Palo Verde players celebrate after defeating Centennial 7-3 to win the NIAA state softball championship at Hixson Park in Reno on May 17, 2025. (Jason Bean/Special to the Review-Journal)

Palo Verde players celebrate after defeating Centennial 7-3 to win the NIAA state softball championship at Hixson Park in Reno on May 17, 2025. (Jason Bean/Special to the Review-Journal)

RENO — The Palo Verde softball completed a historic undefeated season with a 7-3 victory over Centennial in the Class 5A state championship game Saturday at UNR’s Hixson Park.

The Panthers (25-0), the Southern Region champions, defeated the Bulldogs (20-15), the South’s No. 2 seed, for the sixth time this season.

Palo Verde is the state’s first undefeated softball champion, according to known Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association records.

Rancho went 16-0 in 1974, but that was before softball was an NIAA-sanctioned sport. Bishop Gorman was 15-0 in 2021, but there was no official state tournament that year because of COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Cbeck back for updates.