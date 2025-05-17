Palo Verde softball caps undefeated season with 5A state title
Palo Verde defeated Centennial in the Class 5A state championship game Saturday at UNR’s Hixson Park to become the state’s first undefeated softball champion.
RENO — The Palo Verde softball completed a historic undefeated season with a 7-3 victory over Centennial in the Class 5A state championship game Saturday at UNR’s Hixson Park.
The Panthers (25-0), the Southern Region champions, defeated the Bulldogs (20-15), the South’s No. 2 seed, for the sixth time this season.
Palo Verde is the state’s first undefeated softball champion, according to known Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association records.
Rancho went 16-0 in 1974, but that was before softball was an NIAA-sanctioned sport. Bishop Gorman was 15-0 in 2021, but there was no official state tournament that year because of COVID-19.
This is a developing story. Cbeck back for updates.