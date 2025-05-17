81°F
Nevada Preps

Palo Verde softball caps undefeated season with 5A state title

Palo Verde players celebrate after defeating Centennial 7-3 to win the NIAA state softball cham ...
Palo Verde players celebrate after defeating Centennial 7-3 to win the NIAA state softball championship at Hixson Park in Reno on May 17, 2025. (Jason Bean/Special to the Review-Journal)
By Carter Eckl Special to the Review-Journal
May 17, 2025 - 12:42 pm
 
Updated May 17, 2025 - 2:57 pm

RENO — The Palo Verde softball completed a historic undefeated season with a 7-3 victory over Centennial in the Class 5A state championship game Saturday at UNR’s Hixson Park.

The Panthers (25-0), the Southern Region champions, defeated the Bulldogs (20-15), the South’s No. 2 seed, for the sixth time this season.

Palo Verde is the state’s first undefeated softball champion, according to known Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association records.

Rancho went 16-0 in 1974, but that was before softball was an NIAA-sanctioned sport. Bishop Gorman was 15-0 in 2021, but there was no official state tournament that year because of COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Cbeck back for updates.

