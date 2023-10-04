Palo Verde sweeps No. 4 Liberty in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Palo Verde swept Liberty in three sets to claim a home win in a girls volleyball match Tuesday. Here are photos from the match.
Palo Verde rolled to a 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 home win over Liberty, ranked No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, in a girls volleyball match Tuesday.
Emma Neville had 25 assists, 10 digs and four blocks to lead Palo Verde (10-10, 2-3 CLass 5A Mountain League).
Lincoln Common added 10 kills, and Kate Camp had nine kills, four serving aces and four blocks for the Panthers.
Palo Verde next plays at No. 2 Coronado on Oct. 10 at 6 p.m., and Liberty hosts Durango ranked No. 3 in 4A, at 5 p.m. Thursday.
