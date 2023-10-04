68°F
Nevada Preps

Palo Verde sweeps No. 4 Liberty in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2023 - 10:58 pm
 
Liberty’s Alex Walker (2) spikes while Palo Verde’s Taylor Mendez, left, and Kari ...
Liberty’s Alex Walker (2) spikes while Palo Verde’s Taylor Mendez, left, and Karina Delaney (1) jump to block during a high school volleyball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty’s Jayda Hutchins spikes to Palo Verde’s Emma Neville (6) and Kate Camp du ...
Liberty’s Jayda Hutchins spikes to Palo Verde’s Emma Neville (6) and Kate Camp during a high school volleyball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Palo Verde’s Kate Camp spikes to Liberty during a high school volleyball game at Palo Ve ...
Palo Verde’s Kate Camp spikes to Liberty during a high school volleyball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Palo Verde’s Taylor Mendez (5) spikes to Liberty’s Tehani Moniz, left, and Kenned ...
Palo Verde’s Taylor Mendez (5) spikes to Liberty’s Tehani Moniz, left, and Kennedy Cooper, second from left, during a high school volleyball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Palo Verde’s Cortny McCracken (7) bumps to Liberty during a high school volleyball game ...
Palo Verde’s Cortny McCracken (7) bumps to Liberty during a high school volleyball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty’s Maia Greer bumps to Palo Verde during a high school volleyball game at Palo Ve ...
Liberty’s Maia Greer bumps to Palo Verde during a high school volleyball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Palo Verde’s Emma Neville sets the ball during a high school volleyball game against Lib ...
Palo Verde’s Emma Neville sets the ball during a high school volleyball game against Liberty at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Palo Verde celebrates a point by their Deloris Nangah (11) during a high school volleyball game ...
Palo Verde celebrates a point by their Deloris Nangah (11) during a high school volleyball game against Liberty at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Palo Verde’s Deloris Nangah (11) spikes to Liberty during a high school volleyball game ...
Palo Verde’s Deloris Nangah (11) spikes to Liberty during a high school volleyball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A Palo Verde hit gets past Liberty’s Tehani Moniz, left, and Kennedy Cooper during a hig ...
A Palo Verde hit gets past Liberty’s Tehani Moniz, left, and Kennedy Cooper during a high school volleyball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Palo Verde congratulates their Kate Camp (14) on a kill during a high school volleyball game ag ...
Palo Verde congratulates their Kate Camp (14) on a kill during a high school volleyball game against Liberty at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Palo Verde’s Emma Neville, left, and Kate Camp (14) kill a hit by Liberty’s Thani ...
Palo Verde’s Emma Neville, left, and Kate Camp (14) kill a hit by Liberty’s Thani Moniz (18) during a high school volleyball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde rolled to a 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 home win over Liberty, ranked No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, in a girls volleyball match Tuesday.

Emma Neville had 25 assists, 10 digs and four blocks to lead Palo Verde (10-10, 2-3 CLass 5A Mountain League).

Lincoln Common added 10 kills, and Kate Camp had nine kills, four serving aces and four blocks for the Panthers.

Palo Verde next plays at No. 2 Coronado on Oct. 10 at 6 p.m., and Liberty hosts Durango ranked No. 3 in 4A, at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

