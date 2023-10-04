Palo Verde sweeps No. 4 Liberty in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

Palo Verde swept Liberty in three sets to claim a home win in a girls volleyball match Tuesday. Here are photos from the match.

Liberty’s Alex Walker (2) spikes while Palo Verde’s Taylor Mendez, left, and Karina Delaney (1) jump to block during a high school volleyball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Liberty’s Jayda Hutchins spikes to Palo Verde’s Emma Neville (6) and Kate Camp during a high school volleyball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Kate Camp spikes to Liberty during a high school volleyball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Taylor Mendez (5) spikes to Liberty’s Tehani Moniz, left, and Kennedy Cooper, second from left, during a high school volleyball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Cortny McCracken (7) bumps to Liberty during a high school volleyball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Liberty’s Maia Greer bumps to Palo Verde during a high school volleyball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Emma Neville sets the ball during a high school volleyball game against Liberty at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde celebrates a point by their Deloris Nangah (11) during a high school volleyball game against Liberty at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Deloris Nangah (11) spikes to Liberty during a high school volleyball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A Palo Verde hit gets past Liberty’s Tehani Moniz, left, and Kennedy Cooper during a high school volleyball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde congratulates their Kate Camp (14) on a kill during a high school volleyball game against Liberty at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Emma Neville, left, and Kate Camp (14) kill a hit by Liberty’s Thani Moniz (18) during a high school volleyball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde rolled to a 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 home win over Liberty, ranked No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, in a girls volleyball match Tuesday.

Emma Neville had 25 assists, 10 digs and four blocks to lead Palo Verde (10-10, 2-3 CLass 5A Mountain League).

Lincoln Common added 10 kills, and Kate Camp had nine kills, four serving aces and four blocks for the Panthers.

Palo Verde next plays at No. 2 Coronado on Oct. 10 at 6 p.m., and Liberty hosts Durango ranked No. 3 in 4A, at 5 p.m. Thursday.

