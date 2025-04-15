Palo Verde tops Coronado in 5A softball showdown — PHOTOS

Palo Verde pitcher Ava Koenig had an excellent outing to help her team defeat Coronado at home Monday in a high school softball game.

Palo Verde's Ava Cruz (5) gets to second base against Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) during a softball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, April 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Taylor Johns (11) runs the bases on her home run against Coronado during a softball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, April 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) throws the ball during a softball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, April 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Makayla Enriquez catches a fly ball from Coronado during a softball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, April 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado catcher Chase Magdaleno, left, and pitcher Aubrie Sisler (9) talk on the pitcher’s mound during a softball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, April 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Kayleen Enriquez (6) celebrates her run with teammates during a softball game against Coronado at Palo Verde High School on Monday, April 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Paige Brandes (12) runs for first base during a softball game against Coronado at Palo Verde High School on Monday, April 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Kayleen Enriquez (6) gets to third base against Coronado during a softball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, April 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Keileanna Johnson (26) slides into second base against Coronado's Summer Gilliam (3) during a softball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, April 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Kayleen Enriquez catches a fly ball from Coronado during a softball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, April 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Taylor Johns hits a home run against Coronado during a softball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, April 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Ava Koenig looks to pitch to Coronado during a softball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, April 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde players run to home plate to celebrate a home run by Palo Verde's Taylor Johns, not pictured, during a softball game against Coronado at Palo Verde High School on Monday, April 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Paige Brandes hits the ball against Coronado during a softball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, April 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Makayla Enriquez (17) catches a fly ball from Coronado during a softball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, April 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde players celebrate a home run by Palo Verde's Taylor Johns, right, during a softball game against Coronado at Palo Verde High School on Monday, April 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde’s softball team, after a thrilling 1-0 walk-off win over Centennial last week, kept its undefeated season alive with a home win over Coronado on Monday.

The Panthers (13-0), after being limited to one run the first four innings, broke through in the fifth en route to a 5-0 win. Junior pitcher Ava Koenig led the way with her third consecutive scoreless outing. She finished the game with 14 strikeouts and only allowed three hits and one walk.

“I’m just trying to trust myself right now,” Koenig said. “Sometimes I don’t trust myself, and that’s when I get in a hole, so I’ve been trusting what I do and letting my defense work behind me.”

Koenig, despite her dominant line, got in trouble early. Coronado’s first three hitters all reached base via a walk, a hit-by-pitch and a single.

Koenig, with the bases loaded and no outs, flipped a switch. She struck out the next three batters and the Cougars (11-10) got only two runners on base the rest of the game.

“I usually start out slow, so I try to push through it in the first. Then my legs got warm, and it all worked out,” Koenig said.

It took a while for Palo Verde’s bats to provide Koenig with some run support.

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the third inning after senior Mya Bartlett hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded. Palo Verde didn’t score again until the fifth.

Junior Haley Kearns hit her second double of the day in the inning, bringing Georgia commit Taylor Johns to the plate. Johns was intentionally walked her first two plate appearances, but her third time up she launched the third pitch she saw over the fence to extend the Panthers’ lead to 3-0.

Palo Verde added two more runs later in the inning on a sacrifice fly from senior Paige Brandes and a single from freshman Keileanna Johnson. The win gave the Panthers a commanding lead at the top of the 5A Mountain League standings.