Playoff roundup: Bishop Gorman baseball clinches state berth

The Bishop Gorman baseball team scored three runs in the fourth inning and five in the sixth to beat Desert Oasis and advance to the Southern Region title game.

Bishop Gorman coach Chris Sheff counsels his players after beating Centennial 4-3 players during their NIAA baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman faced a rare deficit Wednesday heading into the fourth inning of its Class 5A Southern Region baseball winner’s bracket game.

But the Gaels’ awoke, scoring three runs in the fourth inning and five in the sixth to beat Desert Oasis 8-3 and lock up a berth in next week’s state tournament.

Shelton Easton went 2-for-3 with a double to lead Gorman, and Aiden Pollock added a home run.

James Whitaker pitched a complete game, giving up seven hits while striking out seven for Gorman (28-2), the No. 1 seed from the Mountain League. The Gaels will host the Southern title game at 3 p.m. Friday.

Desert Oasis, the No. 2 seed from the Mountain League, will host either Basic or Arbor View at 4 p.m. Thursday to determine Gorman’s opponent and the other Southern state berth.

— No. 2D Basic 7, No. 1D Green Valley 6: The Wolves (22-8), the No. 2 seed from the Desert League, built a 5-0 lead and held off a late rally to edge the Gators (27-7). Basic, the defending 5A state champion, will face Arbor View at 1 p.m. Thursday at Desert Oasis in another elimination game.

— 4M Arbor View 15, No. 3M Faith Lutheran 12: Nick Yu went 4-for-6 with two RBIs to help the Aggies (15-17) outlast the Crusaders (16-10) in eight innings.

Class 4A

— No. 4M Silverado 12, No. 5D Desert Pines 2: Hogan Hawkins went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Jacob Jay threw three strong innings to help the Skyhawks (9-16) defeat the Jaguars (4-12). Silverado advances to play at Shadow Ridge, the No. 1 seed from the Desert League, at 4 p.m. Thursday.

— No. 6M Legacy 17, No. 3D Doral Academy 0: Kyler Avila went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and the Longhorns (8-16) took over with a five-run first inning en route to a victory over the Dragons (9-13). Legacy will play at Sierra Vista, the No. 2 seed from the Mountain League, at 4 p.m. Thursday.

— No. 5M Durango 23, No. 4D Del Sol 2: The Trailblazers (10-16) built an early lead and finished things off with a 13-run fourth inning on the way to a win over the Dragons (9-13). Blake Goudie went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs to lead Durango, which will play at Foothill, the No. 1 seed from the Mountain League, at 4 p.m. Thursday.

— No. 3M Tech 15, No. 6D Chaparral 0: Nathan Johnson went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Asa Briggs tossed a three-inning one-hitter to help the Roadrunners (17-13) roll past the Cowboys (3-14). Tech will play at Bonanza, the No. 2 seed from the Desert League, at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Class 3A

— No. 2M Pahrump Valley 9, No. 1M Boulder City 4: The Trojans (24-7) scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back on their way to a win over the Eagles (20-7), locking up a berth in the state tournament and a spot in Friday’s Southern Region title game. Kyle McDaniel went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs for Pahrump Valley.

— No. 1D Moapa Valley 4, No. 5 SLAM Nevada 3: The Pirates (20-6) edged the Bulls (14-16) to advance to Thursday’s elimination game against Virgin Valley.

— No. 2D Virgin Valley 13, No. 7 Western 3: Dodger Smith went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI to help the Bulldogs (19-8) rout the Warriors (10-15).

Softball

Class 5A

— No. 1M Shadow Ridge 12, No. 4M Liberty 2: Josslin Law went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help the Mustangs (16-2) roll past the Patriots (17-11). The Mustangs will face Green Valley in an elimination game at 2 p.m. Thursday at Palo Verde, with the winner facing Palo Verde at 4:30 p.m. for a state tournament berth and the chance to play Centennial for the Southern Region title Friday.

— No. 1D Green Valley 2, No. 4D Coronado 0: The Gators (23-4), the defending 5A state champions, edged the Cougars (9-9) to stay alive.

Class 4A

— No. 5D Doral Academy 16, No. 4M Las Vegas 4: Jenna Becker went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and Alyssa Marshall went 2-for-4 with a double and six RBIs to lead the Dragons (12-7) past the Wildcats (10-12). Doral Academy will play at Silverado, the No. 1 seed from the Desert League, at 4 p.m. Thursday.

— No. 3D Spring Valley 18, 6M Legacy 3: Isabella Lenahan went 4-for-4 with two triples and four RBIs as the Grizzlies (16-6) defeated the Longhorns (8-15). Spring Valley will play at Tech, the No. 2 seed from the Mountain League, at 4 p.m. Thursday.

— No. 4D Chaparral 15, No. 5M Bonanza 4: The Cowboys (10-9) rolled past the Bengals (8-14) in their opening-round game. Chaparral will play at Bishop Gorman, the No. 1 seed from the Mountain League, at 4 p.m. Thursday.

— No. 3M Durango 21, No. 6D Mojave 7: The Trailblazers (12-7) routed the Rattlers (6-13). Durango will play at Cimarron-Memorial, the No. 2 seed from the Desert League, at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Class 3A

— No. 1D Virgin Valley 11, No. 1M Boulder City 0: The Bulldogs (30-0) cruised past the Eagles (14-9) to advance to Friday’s Southern Region title game and clinch a berth in the state tournament.

— No. 5 Moapa Valley 14, No. 6 Pahrump Valley 13: Tyelar Anderson went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Kyndall Longman went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs to help the Pirates (9-6) edge the Trojans (6-12). Moapa will face Clark in an elimination game Thursday.

— No. 2D Clark 4, No. 2M SLAM Nevada 3: The Chargers (16-9) edged the Bulls (15-6) to stay alive.