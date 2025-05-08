Playoff roundup: Centennial edges Shadow Ridge softball — PHOTOS

Check out all of Wednesday’s high school playoff action in baseball, softball and boys volleyball.

The Shadow Ridge softball team gathers after losing to Centennial in the NIAA Class 5A Southern Region winner’s bracket softball game on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Centennial High School. Centennial beat Shadow Ridge 6-5 after one extra inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge’s Madison Blosser (16), cap turned backwards into a rally cap, encourages her team from the dugout in the last inning of the NIAA Class 5A Southern Region winner’s bracket softball game on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Centennial High School. Centennial clinched the winner’s bracket placement, beating Shadow Ridge 6-5 after one extra inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Leeah Ibarra (6), center, runs to celebrate with her teammates after hitting a single that won the NIAA Class 5A Southern Region winner’s bracket softball game on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Centennial High School. Centennial beat Shadow Ridge 6-5 after one extra inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Sloane Merrell (8) hits a pitch during the NIAA Class 5A Southern Region winner’s bracket softball game on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Centennial High School. Centennial beat Shadow Ridge 6-5 after one extra inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge infielder Ava Dungey (7) picks up a ground ball during the NIAA Class 5A Southern Region winner’s bracket softball game against Centennial on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Centennial High School. Centennial beat Shadow Ridge 6-5 after one extra inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Amanda Campos-Colon (13) and Lily Fournier (4) embrace as they walk back to the dugout following the NIAA Class 5A Southern Region winner’s bracket softball game on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Centennial High School. Centennial beat Shadow Ridge 6-5 after one extra inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge runner Melia Aionaaka (1) slides safely into third base, tagged too late by Centennial infielder Madden Turner (11) during the NIAA Class 5A Southern Region winner’s bracket softball game on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Centennial High School. Centennial beat Shadow Ridge 6-5 after one extra inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge’s Madison Blosser (16) stands on the sidelines between innings of the NIAA Class 5A Southern Region winner’s bracket softball game on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Centennial High School. Centennial clinched the winner’s bracket placement, beating Shadow Ridge 6-5 after one extra inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge pitcher Melia Aionaaka (1) winds up a pitch against Centennial during the NIAA Class 5A Southern Region winner’s bracket softball game on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Centennial High School. Centennial beat Shadow Ridge 6-5 after one extra inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Amanda Campos-Colon (13) sprints to first after hitting a ball during the NIAA Class 5A Southern Region winner’s bracket softball game on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Centennial High School. Centennial beat Shadow Ridge 6-5 after one extra inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Madden Turner (11) celebrates after earning another run for the Bulldogs during the NIAA Class 5A Southern Region winner’s bracket softball game on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Centennial High School. Centennial beat Shadow Ridge 6-5 after one extra inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial infielder Valeria Lopez (5) tosses the ball to first to attempt a putout during the NIAA Class 5A Southern Region winner’s bracket softball game on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Centennial High School. Centennial beat Shadow Ridge 6-5 after one extra inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge catcher Jacobi Gledhill (13) embraces teammate Madison Foster (18) after Foster successfully put out a Centennial player at first base during the NIAA Class 5A Southern Region winner’s bracket softball game on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Centennial High School. Centennial beat Shadow Ridge 6-5 after one extra inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge catcher Jacobi Gledhill (13) tosses the ball to first for a putout during the NIAA Class 5A Southern Region winner’s bracket softball game against Centennial on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Centennial High School. Centennial beat Shadow Ridge 6-5 after one extra inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge pitcher Katelynn Quidato (22) winds up against Centennial during the NIAA Class 5A Southern Region winner’s bracket softball game on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Centennial High School. Centennial beat Shadow Ridge 6-5 after one extra inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial pitcher Lily Fournier (4) winds up against Shadow Ridge during the NIAA Class 5A Southern Region winner’s bracket softball game on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Centennial High School. Centennial beat Shadow Ridge 6-5 after one extra inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial pitcher Lily Fournier (4), center, stifles a laugh after getting accidentally hit with a throw by catcher Amanda Campos-Colon during warmups before an inning of the NIAA Class 5A Southern Region winner’s bracket softball game on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Centennial High School. Centennial beat Shadow Ridge 6-5 after one extra inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Layla Bosco (2) high-fives teammate Valeria Lopez (5) after earning a run for the Bulldogs during the NIAA Class 5A Southern Region winner’s bracket softball game on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Centennial High School. Centennial beat Shadow Ridge 6-5 after one extra inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Amanda Campos-Colon (13) waits on deck to bat during the NIAA Class 5A Southern Region winner’s bracket softball game on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Centennial High School. Centennial beat Shadow Ridge 6-5 after one extra inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial catcher Amanda Campos-Colon (13) crouches in position to catch during the NIAA Class 5A Southern Region winner’s bracket softball game on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Centennial High School. Centennial beat Shadow Ridge 6-5 after one extra inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge’s Chloe Covington (17) makes it to home plate during the NIAA Class 5A Southern Region winner’s bracket softball game against Centennial High School on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Centennial High School. Centennial beat Shadow Ridge 6-5 after one extra inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Campbell Cole (12) connects with a pitch during the NIAA Class 5A Southern Region winner’s bracket softball game on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Centennial High School. Centennial beat Shadow Ridge 6-5 after one extra inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge infielder Rosely Hensley-Mokiao (10) winds up to throw to first after putting out Centennial’s Sydnee Smith (14) at second during the NIAA Class 5A Southern Region winner’s bracket softball game on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Centennial High School. Centennial beat Shadow Ridge 6-5 after one extra inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Sloane Merrell (8) high fives her coach as she rounds third base after hitting a home run during the NIAA Class 5A Southern Region winner’s bracket softball game on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Centennial High School. Centennial beat Shadow Ridge 6-5 after one extra inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sloane Merrell went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs Wednesday as Centennial overcame a four-run deficit and scored a run in the eighth inning for a 6-5 home victory over Shadow Ridge on Wednesday in the Class 5A Southern Region softball tournament.

Sydnee Smith went 3-for-3 to help the Mountain League’s second-seeded Bulldogs (17-11), who play at Palo Verde in a winners’ bracket game at 4 p.m. Thursday. Shadow Ridge (13-8), the Mountain’s No. 4 seed, plays at Coronado in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Thursday.

No. 1M Palo Verde 16, No. 2D Bishop Gorman 0: At Palo Verde, Taylor Johns went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and two RBIs, and the Panthers (20-0) needed just four innings to defeat the Gaels (17-12-1).

Makayla Enriquez had two doubles and two RBIs to help Palo Verde, and Ava Koenig struck out eight while holding Gorman to one hit. The Gaels play at Arbor View in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Thursday.

No. 3M Coronado 11, No. 4D Silverado 1: At Coronado, Aubrie Sisler pitched a five-inning three-hitter to lead the Cougars (16-13) past the Skyhawks (4-17).

Paisley Magdaleno went 3-for-3 with four RBIs for Coronado.

No. 1D Arbor View 9, No. 3D Green Valley 3: At Arbor View, Ava Henderson was the winning pitcher and had two doubles and four RBIs as the Aggies (17-9) beat the Gators (16-12).

Lilly Easton went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Arbor View.

Class 4A state

No. 3M Desert Oasis 8, No. 4D Clark 3: At Desert Oasis, Ali Perkins earned a complete-game victory and also went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs in the Diamondbacks’ win over the Chargers (14-8-1).

Desert Oasis (11-8-1) plays at Doral Academy in a winners’ bracket game at 4 p.m. Thursday. Winners’ bracket results will determine Clark’s opponent in an elimination game Friday.

No. 2M Foothill 5, No. 4S Sierra Vista 2: At Foothill, Hailey Gilbertson went 2-for-4 with a double as the Falcons (10-10-1) overcame an early deficit to beat the Mountain Lions (6-9).

Camren Van Thomme pitched five innings and struck out nine to earn the win in five innings of work for Foothill, which plays at Legacy in a winners’ bracket game at 4 p.m. Thursday. Winners’ bracket results will determine Sierra Vista’s opponent in an elimination game Friday.

No. 3S Spring Valley 17, No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial 7: At Spring Valley, Jaiden Flores went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs in the Grizzlies’ five-inning victory over the Spartans (8-10).

Aubree Holcombe added two doubles and two RBIs for Spring Valley (17-10), which plays at Tech in a winners’ bracket game at 4 p.m. Thursday. Winners’ bracket results will determine Cimarron-Memorial’s opponent in an elimination game Friday.

No. 2D Rancho 12, No. 4M Mojave 0: At Rancho, Brooklynn Braun struck out 10 while pitching a five-inning no hitter as the Rams (11-7) cruised past the Rattlers (6-12).

Annalise Stout went 3-for-3 with a triple and six RBIs for Rancho, which plays at Basic in a winners’ bracket game at 4 p.m. Thursday. Winners’ bracket results will determine Mojave’s opponent in an elimination game Friday.

Class 3A Southern Region

No. 1M Boulder City 11, No. 4D Del Sol 5

No. 1M Boulder City 9, No. 3M Pahrump Valley 8

No. 2M SLAM! Nevada 7, No. 1D Moapa Valley 4

No. 2D Virgin Valley 10, No. 4D Del Sol 0

No. 3D Mater East 18, No. 4M The Meadows 9

Baseball

Class 5A Southern Region

No. 3M Faith Lutheran 10, No. 1M Palo Verde 3: At Palo Verde, Dylan Swanson went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs to help the Crusaders (19-14) beat the Panthers (22-9).

Eli Leoni and Nathan Keyes each added three hits and two RBIs for Faith Lutheran, which plays at Basic in a winners’ bracket game at 4 p.m. Thursday. Palo Verde hosts an elimination game against Bishop Gorman at 4 p.m. Thursday.

No. 2M Basic 8, No. 4M Centennial 7: At Basic, Tate Southisene went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs as the Wolves (20-6) scored seven runs in the fourth inning and held off a late rally to beat Centennial (20-13).

Dallon Cegavske went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help Basic. Centennial plays in an elimination game at Las Vegas at 4 p.m. Thursday.

No. 2D Las Vegas 7, No. 4D Foothill 4: At Las Vegas, Hunter Iverson went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, and the Wildcats (21-10) rallied with a six-run sixth inning to defeat the Falcons (19-12-1).

Joseph Ponticello went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to help Las Vegas.

Class 4A state

No. 3M Western 15, No. 4D Doral Academy 6: At Western, Daniel Garcia Tapia went 4-for-5 with three doubles and three RBIs to help the Warriors (13-11) defeat the Dragons (7-13-1).

Edwin Moreno and Carlos Cota each added two doubles for Western, which plays at Silverado in a winners’ bracket game at 4 p.m. Thursday. Winners’ bracket results will determine Doral Academy’s opponent in an elimination game Friday.

No. 2M Rancho 6, No. 4S Eldorado 5: At Rancho, Jonathan Ramos struck out four while pitching two hitless innings to lead the Rams (15-16) past the Firehawks (12-17).

Julian Lopez went 2-for-3 with an RBI to help Rancho, which plays at Tech in a winners’ bracket game at 4 p.m. Thursday. Winners’ bracket results will determine Eldorado’s opponent in an elimination game Friday.

No. 3S Bonanza 5, No. 3D Clark 4: At Bonanza, John Willard went 2-for-6 with an RBI and a double as the Bengals (13-17) outlasted the Chargers (17-13) in 13 innings.

Bonanza plays at Durango in a winners’ bracket game at 4 p.m. Thursday. Winners’ bracket results will determine Clark’s opponent in an elimination game Friday.

No. 2D Legacy 15, No. 4M Cimarron-Memorial 0: At Legacy, William Glover had two doubles and two RBIs and also earned the three-inning victory on the mound to lead the Longhorns (13-3) past the Spartans (4-21).

Brigham Stosich homered to help Legacy, which plays Sierra Vista in a winners’ bracket game at 4 p.m. Thursday at Desert Oasis. Winners’ bracket results will determine Cimarron-Memorial’s opponent in an elimination game Friday.

Class 3A Southern Region

No. 1M Boulder City 11, No. 4D Canyon Springs 0

No. 1M Boulder City 5, No. 2D Moapa Valley 0

No. 2M The Meadows 10, No. 1D Virgin Valley 7

No. 3M Pahrump Valley 17, No. 4D Canyon Springs 1

No. 4M SLAM! Nevada 5, No. 3D Mater East 2

Boys volleyball

Class 4A state

No. 1S Basic 3, No. 2M Liberty 0: At Basic, Luke Dennett had 20 assists, six digs and an ace to help the Wolves beat the Patriots 25-22, 25-10, 25-14.

Ty Hardy added nine kills, five digs and two blocks for Basic, which hosts Sky Pointe in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday.

No. 2S Sky Pointe 3, No. 1D Legacy 1: At Legacy, the Eagles overcame a first-set loss to defeat the Longhorns 19-25, 25-14, 25-21. 25-21.

No. 1M Del Sol 3, No. 4S Cimarron-Memorial 1: At Del Sol, the Dragons beat the Spartans 23-25, 25-8, 25-17, 25-18.

Del Sol advances to host Mojave in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday.

No. 2D Mojave 3, No. 4S Bishop Gorman 0: At Mojave, the Rattlers rolled past the Gaels 25-15, 25-21, 25-16.

Jeff Wollard can be reached at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.