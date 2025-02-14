Playoff roundup: Centennial tops Coronado in girls basketball quarters

Check out the results from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football playoff action in Nevada.

Centennial junior Sanai Branch (10) attempts a three-point shot during the high school girls basketball game against Clark at Centennial High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sanai Branch scored 23 points Thursday to lead host Centennial (21-2) to a 75-31 victory over Coronado (11-13) in the 5A state girls basketball quarterfinals.

Inieye Oruh added 15 points for Centennial and teammate Nation Williams had 14.

The Bulldogs play Faith Lutheran in a semifinal game at Clark at a time to be determined Wednesday.

No. 2 Democracy Prep 66, No. 7 Spring Valley 27: At Democracy Prep, the Blue Knights (22-3) advanced by rolling past the Grizzlies (12-12).

Democracy Prep plays Bishop Gorman at Clark at a time to be determined Wednesday.

No. 3 Bishop Gorman 52, No. 6 Liberty 27: At Bishop Gorman, Aaliyah Spaight finished with 12 points and eight assists for the Gaels (17-7) in their victory over the Patriots (13-11).

Anna Barragan added 13 points for Gorman, while teammate Savannah Searcy had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Class 4A Southern Region girls basketball semifinals

No. 1S Legacy 68, No. 2D Basic 42: At Legacy, Laila Gines had 29 points, five rebounds and five steals to lead the Longhorns (24-7) past the Wolves (16-9).

Alabama Nieves added 25 points for Legacy. Teammate Trista Mabry had six points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, five steals and three blocks.

Legacy hosts Foothill at 6:30 p.m. Friday for the championship. Basic plays Losee at Legacy at 5 p.m. Friday in a third-place game that will determine the final state tournament berth.

No. 1D Foothill 53, No. 2S Losee 50: At Foothill, Stephanie Ezugha had 20 points and 12 rebounds to help the Falcons (14-2) hold off a late run by the Lions (20-6).

Hanna Heiselbetz added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Foothill, while teammate Mckenna Reher had eight points and six steals.

Class 3A Southern Region girls basketball semifinals

No. 1D Virgin Valley 59, No. 3D Moapa Valley 29: At Virgin Valley, Mady Wright scored 15 points in the Bulldogs’ win over the Pirates (19-9).

Hayden Owsley added 11 points for Virgin Valley (23-7), which hosts Mater East for the championship at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

No. 2D Mater East 75, No. 1M SLAM Nevada 53: At SLAM Nevada, Amijah Macon had 24 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks and five assists as the Knights (21-6) advanced with a win over the Bulls (17-6).

Myla Faught added 13 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Mater East.

Class 2A Southern Region girls basketball quarterfinals

No. 5 GV Christian 43, No. 4 Lake Mead 33

No. 3 White Pine 54, No. 6 Awaken Christian 11

Class 3A state flag football semifinals

No. 1D Virgin Valley 56, No. 2M Sloan Canyon 12: At Virgin Valley, Denise Silveyra returned one of her three interceptions for a TD and also had three tackles to lead the Bulldogs (20-1) to a victory over the Pirates (13-9).

Virgin Valley plays Boulder City for the championship Feb. 20 at a site to be determined.

No. 1M Boulder City 28, No. 2D Mater East 6: At Boulder City, the Eagles (17-3) advanced with a victory over the Knights (19-7).

Class 4A Southern Region boys basketball semifinals

No. 1D Sierra Vista 97, No. 1S Legacy 71: At Sierra Vista, EJ Dacuma nailed five 3-pointers and finished with 27 points as the Mountain Lions (23-5) beat the Longhorns (24-4).

Sierra Vista hosts Rancho for the championship at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Legacy plays Clark at Sierra Vista at 5 p.m. Friday in a third-place game that will determine the final state tournament berth.

No. 1L Rancho 59, No. 2D Clark 56: At Rancho, Jakoi Lide scored 24 points to pass the 2,000-point mark in his career and the Rams (22-5) took over in the final minute to edge Clark (18-9).

Julian Willacey’s 3-pointer with 55 seconds remaining gave Rancho its first lead of the game.

Class 2A Southern League boys basketball quarterfinals

No. 5 GV Christian 49, No. 4 Founders Academy 27

No. 3 Lincoln County 57, No. 6 Awaken Christian 46